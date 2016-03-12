Dundee 0-1 Heart of Midlothian

Jamie Walker has been in a rich vein of goal-scoring form for Hearts

Jamie Walker's fourth goal in five games was enough to secure Hearts a fourth successive win and consolidate third place in the Premiership.

Robbie Neilson's side remain nine points behind Aberdeen, but are now 17 clear of Ross County in their pursuit of a European spot.

Dundee had several chances to level but Rory Loy wasted the best of them late on as Liam Smith cleared off the line.

Resolute defending saw Hearts emerge with a fourth straight clean sheet.

Walker might have scored inside the opening minute as Dundee - who conceded in the first minute at Ibrox last week - were within inches of doing so once again.

The Hearts winger found himself clean through from Smith's through-ball but pulled his effort wide of the target with Dundee keeper Scott Bain advancing towards him.

The visitors were looking for an early breakthrough and Walker cut the ball back from the bye-line but top scorer Juanma's flick was straight into Bain's outstretched arms.

The home side slowly eased their way into the game and defender Darren O'Dea managed to get his head to a Greg Stewart corner but put his effort wide.

The game was raging from end to end as both sides strived to make the breakthrough.

Juanma had a header saved by Bain and Arnaud Djoum found the side netting after getting on the end of a Jordan McGhee cross.

Paul McGowan (left), for Dundee, and Hearts' Juanma (right) both wasted chances to score

Hearts captain Alim Ozturk almost turned the ball into his own net after excellent work by Cameron Kerr, who evaded the challenge of two visiting defenders to get his cross in.

Stewart - attracting the attention of several clubs including Rangers - showed tremendous skill and pace to get to the bye-line but his ball across goal just eluded fellow striker Kane Hemmings.

Hearts thought they had taken the lead when McGhee headed home a Don Cowie free-kick, but the flag was raised for offside.

Djoum also sliced a Cowie cross wide before the interval, but Dundee spurned three excellent chances on the resumption.

Neil Alexander made a terrific save to deny Paul McGowan, who then fired wide after a mix-up between Alexander and Ozturk.

The best chance fell to Cameron Kerr, who blasted over from six yards after a a McGowan cut-back.

Dundee were made to pay for those misses in the 53rd minute when Walker latched onto a long ball through the middle and showed great composure in going round Bain before slotting the ball home into the corner for his seventh goal of the season.

The home side peppered the Hearts goal in an attempt to find an equaliser but a combination of good goalkeeping and poor finishing denied them a point.