Match ends, Dundee 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Dundee 0-1 Heart of Midlothian
-
- From the section Football
Jamie Walker's fourth goal in five games was enough to secure Hearts a fourth successive win and consolidate third place in the Premiership.
Robbie Neilson's side remain nine points behind Aberdeen, but are now 17 clear of Ross County in their pursuit of a European spot.
Dundee had several chances to level but Rory Loy wasted the best of them late on as Liam Smith cleared off the line.
Resolute defending saw Hearts emerge with a fourth straight clean sheet.
Walker might have scored inside the opening minute as Dundee - who conceded in the first minute at Ibrox last week - were within inches of doing so once again.
The Hearts winger found himself clean through from Smith's through-ball but pulled his effort wide of the target with Dundee keeper Scott Bain advancing towards him.
The visitors were looking for an early breakthrough and Walker cut the ball back from the bye-line but top scorer Juanma's flick was straight into Bain's outstretched arms.
The home side slowly eased their way into the game and defender Darren O'Dea managed to get his head to a Greg Stewart corner but put his effort wide.
The game was raging from end to end as both sides strived to make the breakthrough.
Juanma had a header saved by Bain and Arnaud Djoum found the side netting after getting on the end of a Jordan McGhee cross.
Hearts captain Alim Ozturk almost turned the ball into his own net after excellent work by Cameron Kerr, who evaded the challenge of two visiting defenders to get his cross in.
Stewart - attracting the attention of several clubs including Rangers - showed tremendous skill and pace to get to the bye-line but his ball across goal just eluded fellow striker Kane Hemmings.
Hearts thought they had taken the lead when McGhee headed home a Don Cowie free-kick, but the flag was raised for offside.
Djoum also sliced a Cowie cross wide before the interval, but Dundee spurned three excellent chances on the resumption.
Neil Alexander made a terrific save to deny Paul McGowan, who then fired wide after a mix-up between Alexander and Ozturk.
The best chance fell to Cameron Kerr, who blasted over from six yards after a a McGowan cut-back.
Dundee were made to pay for those misses in the 53rd minute when Walker latched onto a long ball through the middle and showed great composure in going round Bain before slotting the ball home into the corner for his seventh goal of the season.
The home side peppered the Hearts goal in an attempt to find an equaliser but a combination of good goalkeeping and poor finishing denied them a point.
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Bain
- 19McGinn
- 21O'Dea
- 26GadzhalovSubstituted forWightonat 73'minutes
- 3Holt
- 7Stewart
- 17Ross
- 18McGowan
- 29HarkinsBooked at 69minsSubstituted forLoyat 78'minutes
- 30Kerr
- 15Hemmings
Substitutes
- 4Konrad
- 6Meggatt
- 8Low
- 9Loy
- 12Mitchell
- 22Rodríguez Pérez Reverte
- 33Wighton
Hearts
- 1Alexander
- 28SmithBooked at 56mins
- 5OzturkBooked at 35mins
- 24Souttar
- 22McGhee
- 11NicholsonSubstituted forKitchenat 73'minutes
- 21Cowie
- 16Sutchuin-Djoum
- 8Buaben
- 7WalkerSubstituted forPallardo Gonzalezat 90'minutes
- 19Delgado LloriaSubstituted forReillyat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Augustyn
- 13Hamilton
- 14Pallardo Gonzalez
- 17Oshaniwa
- 20Reilly
- 23Kitchen
- 25Dauda
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 6,195
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Attempt missed. Greg Stewart (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Attempt saved. Miguel Pallardó (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Miguel Pallardó replaces Jamie Walker because of an injury.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Dundee).
Gavin Reilly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Darren O'Dea.
Attempt blocked. Jordan McGhee (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Rory Loy (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (Heart of Midlothian).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Don Cowie (Heart of Midlothian).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Rory Loy replaces Gary Harkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gavin Reilly replaces Juanma.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Craig Wighton replaces Kostadin Gadzhalov.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Perry Kitchen replaces Sam Nicholson.
Booking
Gary Harkins (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Arnaud Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian).
Greg Stewart (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).
Kostadin Gadzhalov (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Alim Ozturk (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kostadin Gadzhalov.
Attempt blocked. Don Cowie (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).
Paul McGinn (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Liam Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Liam Smith (Heart of Midlothian).
Kane Hemmings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Juanma (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.