Scottish Premiership
Dundee0Hearts1

Dundee 0-1 Heart of Midlothian

By Brian McLauchlin

Jamie Walker slots home for Hearts
Jamie Walker has been in a rich vein of goal-scoring form for Hearts

Jamie Walker's fourth goal in five games was enough to secure Hearts a fourth successive win and consolidate third place in the Premiership.

Robbie Neilson's side remain nine points behind Aberdeen, but are now 17 clear of Ross County in their pursuit of a European spot.

Dundee had several chances to level but Rory Loy wasted the best of them late on as Liam Smith cleared off the line.

Resolute defending saw Hearts emerge with a fourth straight clean sheet.

Walker might have scored inside the opening minute as Dundee - who conceded in the first minute at Ibrox last week - were within inches of doing so once again.

The Hearts winger found himself clean through from Smith's through-ball but pulled his effort wide of the target with Dundee keeper Scott Bain advancing towards him.

The visitors were looking for an early breakthrough and Walker cut the ball back from the bye-line but top scorer Juanma's flick was straight into Bain's outstretched arms.

The home side slowly eased their way into the game and defender Darren O'Dea managed to get his head to a Greg Stewart corner but put his effort wide.

The game was raging from end to end as both sides strived to make the breakthrough.

Juanma had a header saved by Bain and Arnaud Djoum found the side netting after getting on the end of a Jordan McGhee cross.

Dundee's Paul McGowan (left) battles for the ball with Hearts' Juanma
Paul McGowan (left), for Dundee, and Hearts' Juanma (right) both wasted chances to score

Hearts captain Alim Ozturk almost turned the ball into his own net after excellent work by Cameron Kerr, who evaded the challenge of two visiting defenders to get his cross in.

Stewart - attracting the attention of several clubs including Rangers - showed tremendous skill and pace to get to the bye-line but his ball across goal just eluded fellow striker Kane Hemmings.

Hearts thought they had taken the lead when McGhee headed home a Don Cowie free-kick, but the flag was raised for offside.

Djoum also sliced a Cowie cross wide before the interval, but Dundee spurned three excellent chances on the resumption.

Neil Alexander made a terrific save to deny Paul McGowan, who then fired wide after a mix-up between Alexander and Ozturk.

The best chance fell to Cameron Kerr, who blasted over from six yards after a a McGowan cut-back.

Dundee were made to pay for those misses in the 53rd minute when Walker latched onto a long ball through the middle and showed great composure in going round Bain before slotting the ball home into the corner for his seventh goal of the season.

The home side peppered the Hearts goal in an attempt to find an equaliser but a combination of good goalkeeping and poor finishing denied them a point.

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Bain
  • 19McGinn
  • 21O'Dea
  • 26GadzhalovSubstituted forWightonat 73'minutes
  • 3Holt
  • 7Stewart
  • 17Ross
  • 18McGowan
  • 29HarkinsBooked at 69minsSubstituted forLoyat 78'minutes
  • 30Kerr
  • 15Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 4Konrad
  • 6Meggatt
  • 8Low
  • 9Loy
  • 12Mitchell
  • 22Rodríguez Pérez Reverte
  • 33Wighton

Hearts

  • 1Alexander
  • 28SmithBooked at 56mins
  • 5OzturkBooked at 35mins
  • 24Souttar
  • 22McGhee
  • 11NicholsonSubstituted forKitchenat 73'minutes
  • 21Cowie
  • 16Sutchuin-Djoum
  • 8Buaben
  • 7WalkerSubstituted forPallardo Gonzalezat 90'minutes
  • 19Delgado LloriaSubstituted forReillyat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Augustyn
  • 13Hamilton
  • 14Pallardo Gonzalez
  • 17Oshaniwa
  • 20Reilly
  • 23Kitchen
  • 25Dauda
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
6,195

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Dundee 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dundee 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Attempt missed. Greg Stewart (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian).

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

Attempt saved. Miguel Pallardó (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Miguel Pallardó replaces Jamie Walker because of an injury.

Foul by Paul McGinn (Dundee).

Gavin Reilly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Darren O'Dea.

Attempt blocked. Jordan McGhee (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Rory Loy (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gavin Reilly (Heart of Midlothian).

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Don Cowie (Heart of Midlothian).

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Rory Loy replaces Gary Harkins.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gavin Reilly replaces Juanma.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Craig Wighton replaces Kostadin Gadzhalov.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Perry Kitchen replaces Sam Nicholson.

Booking

Gary Harkins (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

Arnaud Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Harkins (Dundee).

Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian).

Greg Stewart (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).

Kostadin Gadzhalov (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Alim Ozturk (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kostadin Gadzhalov.

Attempt blocked. Don Cowie (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).

Paul McGinn (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Liam Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Liam Smith (Heart of Midlothian).

Kane Hemmings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Juanma (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29206372234966
2Aberdeen30205551321965
3Hearts29168551262556
4Ross County29123144446-239
5St Johnstone29116124446-239
6Motherwell30115143645-938
7Dundee2981294043-336
8Partick Thistle2997132937-834
9Inverness CT2989123441-733
10Hamilton3089133349-1633
11Kilmarnock3077163053-2328
12Dundee Utd2955193053-2320
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

