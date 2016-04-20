Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace

Three of the six own goals for Crystal Palace since returning to the Premier League in 2013 have been scored by Damien Delaney

Manchester United moved one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal with victory over Crystal Palace on a night when many fans chose to stay away from Old Trafford.

Damien Delaney set United on their way when he inadvertently turned Matteo Darmian's cross into his own net.

Julian Speroni kept Palace in the game with a series of fine saves before Darmian doubled the lead by lashing home from 20 yards.

Arsenal host West Brom on Thursday.

Darmian's first goal for United sealed a highly satisfactory win for Louis van Gaal's side on a night thousands of United fans decided to stay away.

Relive the action from Old Trafford

Reaction from Old Trafford and Wednesday's other Premier League games

Stay away fans make their point

The attendance, which may have included season-ticket holders not present, was given as 75,277, but there looked to be far fewer inside the ground. Despite United's victory, the atmosphere was flat.

With their title challenge over and some fans disillusioned with manager Van Gaal, thousands of supporters chose to give this match a miss.

Empty seats at Manchester United's game with Crystal Palace

Asked afterwards about the empty seats, Van Gaal said he didn't see "a lot" before adding "you have seen it because you want to see it."

Can United secure a Champions League spot?

This was a game United simply had to win and they easily managed to get the job done thanks, partly, to an inferior Palace side who have yet to secure top-flight safety.

United were everything Palace were not - bright, creative, energetic and hungry.

One win will not paper over the cracks of a disappointing league campaign, yet Van Gaal's side have given themselves a fighting chance of sealing a top-four finish and Champions League football.

United still face big tests against leaders Leicester City (home) and West Ham (away), while they must also travel to a Norwich side fighting to stay in the Premier League before ending the league season at home to Bournemouth.

Youth, pace and promise

But for keeper Julian Speroni, Palace would have been on the receiving end of an ugly defeat as Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard once again showed United have a promising future.

Martial, who gave Martin Kelly and Adrian Mariappa a torrid evening, was denied by two excellent saves after Delaney had stabbed United into the lead while trying to make a clearance.

Emmanuel Adebayor's touch map (right) shows he made contact with the ball five times inside United's penalty area. In comparison Anthony Martial, who was a constant menace, touched the ball nine times inside Palace's area

United's previous four league wins had been 1-0 but the hosts always looked likely to add to their lead against limp opponents.

Darmian neatly chested the ball down before dispatching a sweet finish in front of the Stretford End and only more heroics from Speroni kept out the lively pair of Rashford and Lingard.

Problems mount for Pardew

Palace started 2016 fifth in the table yet three matches from the end of their league campaign they are nine points above the relegation zone and all the teams below them have games in hand.

Manager Alan Pardew made seven changes from the side that earned a creditable 1-1 draw at Arsenal in their previous game, but they face Watford in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against the backdrop of one win in 18 league games.

Argentine Speroni kept his side in the game while Wilfried Zaha at least offered glimpses of an attacking threat.

Others did little to enhance their chances of earning a starting place at the weekend as United dominated from start to finish.

Emmanuel Adebayor never looked like scoring, defender Pape Souare was fortunate to escape a red card for a wild lunge on Juan Mata and Mariappa struggled on his first start for six months.

Man of the Match - Julian Speroni (Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace have Julian Speroni to thank for avoiding a repeat of the 4-0 defeat they suffered on their last trip to Manchester against City on 16 January. The 36-year-old produced a string of outstanding saves as Palace's defence was carved open at regular intervals.

What they said

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "I have told my players that it was a good game and the only remark is that we didn't score too many goals, because it could have been 5-0.

Media playback is not supported on this device Man Utd have to score more goals - Van Gaal

"We needed three points and that is what I said to my players. Darmian surprised me on Monday in the training session. We did a sort of finishing session and he was the top scorer in that time."

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew: "I am disappointed to concede a goal like we did in the first six minutes. It was avoidable and took a bit of ambition out of us.

Media playback is not supported on this device Man Utd too good for Palace - Pardew

"It was difficult after the Arsenal performance to get the same energy here tonight. We tried to freshen it up.

"I could see a bit of blurred focus from our players. I can understand that. A lot of our players may never get a better chance to get to an FA Cup final."

The stats you need to know

Manchester United have never lost to Crystal Palace in the Premier League (W11 D3).

United have benefitted from more own goals in Premier League history than any other side (66).

Crystal Palace have failed to score in 11 of their 14 Premier League games against Manchester United and six of seven at Old Trafford.

United have won their last nine home league matches against Crystal Palace.

Palace are winless in their last nine Premier League away matches (D5 L4) since their last win on the road back on 19 December at Stoke City.

What's next?

Wembley beckons for both United and Palace.

United will be confident of seeing off a deflated Everton in the first semi-final on Saturday (17:15 BST) while Palace have an extra day to prepare before facing Watford (16:00 BST) for a place in the 21 May final.