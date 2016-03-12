Match ends, Cheltenham Town 4, Woking 0.
Cheltenham Town 4-0 Woking
Dan Holman scored all four goals against his old club as Cheltenham Town comfortably beat Woking.
The Robins striker opened the scoring by latching onto Asa Hall's cross, before combining with Hall again to double his tally from close range.
Holman glanced in Danny Wright's cross for his third, completing the rout when Wright touched on Jack Munn's cross, allowing him to break free and finish.
He now moves to second in the National League scoring charts on 23 goals.
The Colchester United loan man scored 14 of those with Woking before Christmas prior to being loaned out again to Cheltenham, for whom he has now scored nine in 10 games.
Cheltenham remain two points clear of local rivals Forest Green at the top of the National League, while Woking slip to 13th.
Cheltenham manager Gary Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"Dan Holman has had a little bit of a quiet time for him because he'd only got one goal in the last three games. But everything he hit went in.
"That is the striker that he is. He strikes great balls in. In training, we see it all the time. He'll get the headlines but I thought Danny Wright was magnificent. He was a great foil.
"We looked strong. I was really pleased with the way we saw the game out. Another game gone and confidence is good from our point of view."
Woking manager Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:
"Dan Holman will be the difference between Cheltenham winning the league. We couldn't stop him. You allow yourself to defend games instead of chasing them because you've got someone up top who can put the ball in the net.
"The player who has done the damage is a player that we had at our football club. Does it hurt? Yes, in one way. But, in another way, we couldn't hold onto him.
"For the first 30 minutes, we probably played the best football that we have done in the last six or eight games. We moved the ball very well and were on top."
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 31Flatt
- 2Barthram
- 15Burgess
- 14HallSubstituted forPellat 67'minutes
- 21CranstonSubstituted forMcLennanat 60'minutes
- 6Parslow
- 18RoweSubstituted forWatersat 69'minutes
- 4Storer
- 11Munns
- 30Holman
- 9Wright
Substitutes
- 3McLennan
- 7Pell
- 8Waters
- 10Morgan-Smith
- 25Lovett
Woking
- 1Cole
- 2Caprice
- 4RickettsSubstituted forNormanat 74'minutes
- 14Robinson
- 3ArthurSubstituted forPokuat 62'minutes
- 7Jones
- 15AndradeSubstituted forRobinsonat 57'minutes
- 28Butcher
- 11Goddard
- 19Quigley
- 10Sole
Substitutes
- 12Poku
- 18Hamann
- 20Smith
- 26Norman
- 27Robinson
- Referee:
- Stephen Ross
- Attendance:
- 2,951
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
