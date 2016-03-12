Match ends, Albion Rovers 0, Stranraer 1.
Albion Rovers 0-1 Stranraer
Stranraer recorded a slim victory over Albion at Cliftonhill to add further momentum to their play-off push.
Mark McGuigan sprinted clear of the home defence and slid the ball to fellow striker Jamie Longworth who tapped the ball into the net.
Rovers forward Gary Fisher - who had only just returned from suspension - was sent off for using foul and abusive language.
Stranraer survived late pressure when Alistair Love's header hit the bar.
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Stewart
- 2ReidSubstituted forPetrieat 76'minutes
- 6Dunlop
- 5Dunlop
- 3TurnbullBooked at 71mins
- 7GeorgievBooked at 80mins
- 4TaluSubstituted forArchibaldat 56'minutes
- 8Davidson
- 11Love
- 10McBrideBooked at 76mins
- 9FisherBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 12Ferry
- 14Young
- 15McRobbie
- 17Lochhead
- 18Petrie
- 19Archibald
Stranraer
- 26Belford
- 4Pettigrew
- 2Robertson
- 8BellBooked at 42mins
- 15Dick
- 10StirlingSubstituted forMcCloskeyat 72'minutes
- 7CairneySubstituted forAitkenat 87'minutes
- 16Turner
- 33Gibson
- 14LongworthSubstituted forMalcolmat 61'minutes
- 20McGuigan
Substitutes
- 6Aitken
- 9Malcolm
- 11McCloskey
- 12Kemp
- 13Currie
- 21Schmidt
- 24Rumsby
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
- Attendance:
- 408
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Stranraer 1.
Foul by Spas Georgiev (Albion Rovers).
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ally Love (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Chris Aitken replaces Paul Cairney.
Attempt missed. Craig Malcolm (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ally Love (Albion Rovers).
(Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ally Love (Albion Rovers) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Steven Bell.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ross Davidson.
Attempt saved. William Gibson (Stranraer) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Spas Georgiev (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Spas Georgiev (Albion Rovers).
Sam McCloskey (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Spas Georgiev (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Cairney (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Darren Petrie replaces Alan Reid.
Foul by Kyle Turnbull (Albion Rovers).
Liam Dick (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Scott McBride (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Ross Dunlop (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Malcolm (Stranraer).
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Sam McCloskey replaces Andy Stirling.
Booking
Kyle Turnbull (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) is shown the red card.
Ally Love (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by William Gibson (Stranraer).
Foul by Spas Georgiev (Albion Rovers).
Liam Dick (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott McBride.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers).
Mark McGuigan (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Archibald (Albion Rovers).
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).