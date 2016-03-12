Albion Rovers 0-1 Stranraer

From the section

Stranraer recorded a slim victory over Albion at Cliftonhill to add further momentum to their play-off push.

Mark McGuigan sprinted clear of the home defence and slid the ball to fellow striker Jamie Longworth who tapped the ball into the net.

Rovers forward Gary Fisher - who had only just returned from suspension - was sent off for using foul and abusive language.

Stranraer survived late pressure when Alistair Love's header hit the bar.