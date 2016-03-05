Russell Slade: Cardiff City 'don't want to waste chance'

Lex Immers celebrates his goal with Matthew Connolly

Manager Russell Slade says Cardiff City believe they have chance to challenge for promotion to the Premier League and "don't want to waste it".

They are one place outside the play-offs after a 2-0 Severnside derby win at Bristol City.

Lex Immers and Stuart O'Keefe struck for the Bluebirds.

"We're trying to keep the momentum going. We believe that we have an opportunity and we don't want to waste it," said Slade.

Cardiff are on the same number of points as sixth placed Sheffield Wednesday, who lost 1-0 at home to Rotherham United.

Slade was happy to receive the applause of Cardiff's fans at Ashton Gate, having often faced criticism since taking over in October, 2014.

Slade also praised the travelling supporters after the win at Ashton Gate.

He said: "I've always said everybody's entitled to their opinion and slowly but surely it's for me to change opinion and work hard at what I'm trying to do.

"It's been a difficult task in the 18 months I've been here, but I think we're starting to turn a corner and make some real progress and the support today, I can only describe as special.

"They were right behind us from the first minute and never stopped.

"Away from home they've been very, very good, but today in a local derby they showed exactly what they're all about."