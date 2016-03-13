Match ends, Arsenal 1, Watford 2.
Arsenal 1-2 Watford
-
- From the section Football
Watford stunned FA Cup holders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to book their place in the semi-finals at Wembley.
Odion Ighalo scored his first goal in 599 minutes to put the away side ahead early in the second half after Arsenal had spurned a series of good chances.
Adlene Guedioura then smashed home with the visitors' second shot on target.
Substitute Danny Welbeck scored with two minutes left to set up a dramatic finish, before missing the chance to force a replay from an open goal.
With Costel Pantilimon beaten after an Alex Iwobi effort had come back off the post, Welbeck could only stab the ball agonisingly wide as he struggled to keep his balance on the turn.
Relive Watford's victory over Arsenal
Following defeats by Swansea and Barcelona, this was Arsenal's third consecutive loss at the Emirates - their worst home run since moving from Highbury in 2006.
And it could have been worse for the Gunners, with defender Gabriel fortunate to escape punishment for a two-footed tackle on Troy Deeney before the break.
Is Arsenal's season over?
Defeat here to Swansea in early March saw Arsenal's Premier League aspirations take a serious blow, and with the gap to leaders Leicester having since moved out to eight points, winning the title looks very unlikely.
Then followed their 2-0 reverse at home to Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League. Not many Gunners fans will be betting against the Spanish side progressing at their expense in the second leg on Wednesday.
Victory in this year's FA Cup was without a doubt the club's best chance of silverware. And it would have been Wenger's seventh triumph, making him the most successful manager in the history of the competition.
Now, though, the pressure will be on the Frenchman like never before during his near 20-year reign in north London.
If Arsenal's two consecutive FA Cup trophies were supposed to demonstrate progress towards winning the league or the Champions League, what does this season's disappointing exit herald?
How a familiar goal changed the game
In the opening period Ighalo - who had not scored since January during the fourth-round win against Nottingham Forest - looked a pale shadow of the player he was in the first half of the season.
How goals transform a striker's confidence though, and when the opener came it had a very familiar feel about it.
Strike-partner Troy Deeney provided the assist, as he has for so many of Ighalo's 17 goals, rising above both Calum Chambers and Per Mertesacker to flick on to the Nigerian, who spun away from Gabriel to fire home on the turn.
It was a familiar goal for Arsenal, too. Once again they had gone behind after failing to make their early dominance tell, and once again the defending was soft.
No such criticisms could be made of Watford's second though; Guedioura's stunning strike soared into the top corner.
But clearly Arsenal were left vulnerable by the chances they failed to take, with Mohamed Elneny spurning two clear first-half openings.
Man of the match - Odion Ighalo (Watford)
What the managers said
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "Our fantastic run has come to an end on a day where we felt that our performance deserved a win. Credit to Watford, they created few chances but took them all. It's sad because we gave everything.
"The players don't miss on purpose. You have to be realistic. Of course on the first goal, we made a mistake.
"It is very difficult against Barcelona, but we have to see it as a challenge and try to make the impossible possible."
Watford manager Quique Flores: "It was difficult in the first half, we tried to contain Arsenal and then try to create attempts and play well.
"In the last two months we were being competitive, but not winning. I feel fantastic, I'm really happy for the players and the fans. They follow us and it is an amazing prize for them.
"I have memories on television of the old Wembley and watching in Spain and seeing the finals of this competition. I've just arrived in England, and to get there is exciting."
The stats you need to know
- This is Arsenal's first FA Cup defeat since February 2013 when they lost to Blackburn - 756 days and 16 matches ago.
- Watford have reached the FA Cup semi-final for the first time since 2007, where they lost to Manchester United.
- Arsenal have lost three successive home games in all competitions for the first time since November 2002.
- The Hornets earned their first win against Arsenal since April 1988.
- Troy Deeney has eight assists in all competitions this season, five more than any other Watford player.
- Everton's Ross Barkley (10) is the only English player in the Premier League with more assists in all competitions than Deeney this season (eight).
What next?
Arsenal's next match is Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg away to Barcelona (19:45 GMT), with the Gunners 2-0 down from the home tie. Watford next play at home to Stoke in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 13Ospina
- 21Chambers
- 4Mertesacker
- 5Gabriel
- 3Gibbs
- 35ElnenySubstituted forIwobiat 67'minutes
- 34Coquelin
- 28CampbellSubstituted forWelbeckat 68'minutes
- 11ÖzilBooked at 74mins
- 17Sánchez
- 12GiroudSubstituted forWalcottat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Walcott
- 18Monreal
- 20Flamini
- 23Welbeck
- 24Bellerín
- 45Iwobi
- 49Macey
Watford
- 18PantilimonBooked at 43mins
- 2Nyom
- 5Prödl
- 15Cathcart
- 16Aké
- 8Behrami
- 23Watson
- 29CapoueSubstituted forAnyaat 73'minutes
- 17GuédiouraSubstituted forAbdiat 77'minutes
- 24IghaloSubstituted forN Amrabatat 82'minutes
- 9Deeney
Substitutes
- 1Gomes
- 4Suárez
- 7Jurado
- 10Oularé
- 11N Amrabat
- 21Anya
- 22Abdi
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 58,436
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Watford 2.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sebastian Prödl (Watford) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Francis Coquelin.
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Gibbs.
Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Attempt missed. Nordin Amrabat (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 1, Watford 2. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Francis Coquelin (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Almen Abdi (Watford).
Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ikechi Anya.
Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Gabriel Paulista (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nordin Amrabat (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Nordin Amrabat replaces Odion Ighalo because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Odion Ighalo (Watford) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Attempt blocked. Ben Watson (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ikechi Anya with a headed pass.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Almen Abdi replaces Adlène Guédioura.
Offside, Watford. Costel Pantilimon tries a through ball, but Odion Ighalo is caught offside.
Booking
Mesut Özil (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mesut Özil (Arsenal).
Valon Behrami (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Ikechi Anya replaces Etienne Capoue because of an injury.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
Offside, Watford. Costel Pantilimon tries a through ball, but Odion Ighalo is caught offside.
Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Troy Deeney (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Theo Walcott replaces Olivier Giroud.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Danny Welbeck replaces Joel Campbell.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alex Iwobi replaces Mohamed Elneny.