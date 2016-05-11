Premier League
Liverpool1Chelsea1

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

By James Gheerbrant

BBC Sport

Eden Hazard scores for Chelsea against Liverpool
Eden Hazard (right) scored his fourth goal in four games

Christian Benteke's late header cancelled out Eden Hazard's brilliant solo goal as Liverpool kept alive their slim hopes of a top-six league finish.

Chelsea winger Hazard fired a low shot into the corner after a dazzling run to record his fourth goal in four games.

But substitute Benteke earned the Reds a point in added time when he pounced after an error from Asmir Begovic.

Liverpool remain eighth and are within three points of sixth-placed West Ham with a game left.

Relive the action from Anfield

Reaction from Wednesday's Premier League matches, as Newcastle & Norwich are relegated

Jurgen Klopp's side, who play West Brom on the final day, have another chance to secure European football next season when they play Sevilla in the Europa League final on 18 May, with a Champions League spot awarded to the winner.

Chelsea remain ninth.

Hazard back to his brilliant best

Eden Hazard passmap
Eden Hazard found the target with 60 of his 63 passes, despite playing 45 of them in the opposition half

In a game that was often short on quality in the final third, Hazard was the outstanding performer.

The Belgium international has endured a difficult season after being named Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year last season, suffering with injuries and loss of form as defending champions Chelsea slid down the table.

But after failing to score in the Premier League until April, the 25-year-old now has four in his last four games - and here he was back to his very best.

Showing mesmeric balance and close control on the ball, Hazard had 96 touches - more than anyone else on the pitch - and found a team-mate with 95.2% of his passes.

His upturn in form has come too late to save Chelsea's season - or the job of former manager Jose Mourinho - but Hazard's performance suggests he could peak for the European Championship, where, in the absence of Vincent Kompany, he will captain Belgium.

Benteke preserves Liverpool momentum

Christian Benteke celebrates
Christian Benteke has now found the net twice this month, having scored only twice in the rest of 2016

Klopp's side are on a roll at Anfield, having gone 12 unbeaten at home and easily swatted aside Villarreal and Watford in their past two matches.

Having restored many first-team regulars to the team after fielding a largely second-string side against the Hornets, Liverpool faded after a bright start and could have been further behind had Bertrand Traore not curled wide after rounding Simon Mignolet.

But they improved after the break, increasing their share of possession from 52% to 58%, and Daniel Sturridge and Kolo Toure missed glorious chances before Benteke's late intervention.

Fellow substitute Sheyi Ojo swung over a searching cross from the left and Begovic could only palm it into the path of the Belgium striker.

Klopp downplayed the result's importance, but this was a point that will maintain the feelgood factor at Anfield under the charismatic German before their second final of the season.

Man of the match - Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard celebrates
Majestic in possession, the Belgian reminded everyone why he was Player of the Year 12 months ago

What they said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The result tonight was not important, what's important is that we take the right information out of the game.

"We started very well, and when we play like that with our compact defending we can be good. In a game like this, the crowd force you to attack. We have to develop a lot.

"I like it here. It's a nice place and a world-class club."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Good decision to join Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp

Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink: "The team reacted very well. We played all game for the win and got an unlucky present in the last minute. We should have killed it off and I'm disappointed not to have the three points.

"Hazard was terrific and has been growing in fitness for some weeks. It's good to see. He had to suffer a lot with injuries this year but I'm very happy he's back.

"The players showed they love to play football."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: I'm not definitely going away - Hiddink

The stats you need to know

  • Six of Christian Benteke's nine Premier League goals for Liverpool have been as a substitute - more than any other player has managed this season in the league.
  • Liverpool have scored in their past 13 Premier League fixtures.
  • Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet in their past 12 Premier League meetings with Liverpool.
  • Benteke's late goal means Chelsea are winless in three Premier League games for the first time in either of Guus Hiddink's spells at the club.

What's next?

The final day on Sunday sees Liverpool travel to the Hawthorns to face West Brom and Chelsea host champions Leicester.

Line-ups

Liverpool

  • 22Mignolet
  • 2Clyne
  • 6Lovren
  • 4K TouréBooked at 48minsSubstituted forOjoat 88'minutes
  • 18Moreno
  • 20LallanaSubstituted forBentekeat 75'minutes
  • 7MilnerBooked at 73minsSubstituted forAllenat 75'minutes
  • 23CanBooked at 44mins
  • 10Coutinho
  • 11Firmino
  • 15Sturridge

Substitutes

  • 9Benteke
  • 21Leiva
  • 24Allen
  • 34Bogdan
  • 37Skrtel
  • 44B Smith
  • 54Ojo

Chelsea

  • 1Begovic
  • 28AzpilicuetaBooked at 87mins
  • 24Cahill
  • 12Mikel
  • 6Baba
  • 4Fàbregas
  • 21Matic
  • 22WillianSubstituted forKenedyat 57'minutes
  • 10E Hazard
  • 17PedroSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 90+3'minutes
  • 14TraoreSubstituted forAbrahamat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Da Silva
  • 16Kenedy
  • 32Amelia
  • 36Loftus-Cheek
  • 38Palmer
  • 42Abraham
  • 43Tomori
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
43,210

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home28
Away13
Shots on Target
Home9
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1.

Joe Allen (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kenedy (Chelsea).

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces Pedro.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1. Christian Benteke (Liverpool) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

Offside, Chelsea. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Baba Rahman is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alberto Moreno.

Emre Can (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tammy Abraham (Chelsea).

Attempt saved. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a through ball.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Sheyi Ojo replaces Kolo Touré.

Booking

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Baba Rahman.

Hand ball by Tammy Abraham (Chelsea).

Attempt saved. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

Asmir Begovic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Eden Hazard.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Christian Benteke replaces Adam Lallana.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Joe Allen replaces James Milner.

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eden Hazard (Chelsea).

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Tammy Abraham replaces Bertrand Traore.

Booking

James Milner (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).

Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Bertrand Traore (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pedro.

Attempt blocked. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Alberto Moreno with a cross.

Emre Can (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bertrand Traore (Chelsea).

Attempt missed. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.

Attempt saved. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester372311367353280
2Tottenham371913568303870
3Arsenal371911761362568
4Man City371981070403065
5Man Utd371891046341263
6West Ham371614764491562
7Southampton371791155401560
8Liverpool3716111062491359
9Chelsea371213125852649
10Stoke37139153954-1548
11Swansea371210154151-1046
12Everton371014135655144
13Watford37128173848-1044
14Crystal Palace37119173847-942
15West Brom371012153347-1442
16Bournemouth37119174464-2042
17Sunderland37911174660-1438
18Newcastle37810193964-2534
19Norwich3797213964-2534
20Aston Villa3738262772-4517
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC