Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Eden Hazard (right) scored his fourth goal in four games

Christian Benteke's late header cancelled out Eden Hazard's brilliant solo goal as Liverpool kept alive their slim hopes of a top-six league finish.

Chelsea winger Hazard fired a low shot into the corner after a dazzling run to record his fourth goal in four games.

But substitute Benteke earned the Reds a point in added time when he pounced after an error from Asmir Begovic.

Liverpool remain eighth and are within three points of sixth-placed West Ham with a game left.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who play West Brom on the final day, have another chance to secure European football next season when they play Sevilla in the Europa League final on 18 May, with a Champions League spot awarded to the winner.

Chelsea remain ninth.

Hazard back to his brilliant best

Eden Hazard found the target with 60 of his 63 passes, despite playing 45 of them in the opposition half

In a game that was often short on quality in the final third, Hazard was the outstanding performer.

The Belgium international has endured a difficult season after being named Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year last season, suffering with injuries and loss of form as defending champions Chelsea slid down the table.

But after failing to score in the Premier League until April, the 25-year-old now has four in his last four games - and here he was back to his very best.

Showing mesmeric balance and close control on the ball, Hazard had 96 touches - more than anyone else on the pitch - and found a team-mate with 95.2% of his passes.

His upturn in form has come too late to save Chelsea's season - or the job of former manager Jose Mourinho - but Hazard's performance suggests he could peak for the European Championship, where, in the absence of Vincent Kompany, he will captain Belgium.

Benteke preserves Liverpool momentum

Christian Benteke has now found the net twice this month, having scored only twice in the rest of 2016

Klopp's side are on a roll at Anfield, having gone 12 unbeaten at home and easily swatted aside Villarreal and Watford in their past two matches.

Having restored many first-team regulars to the team after fielding a largely second-string side against the Hornets, Liverpool faded after a bright start and could have been further behind had Bertrand Traore not curled wide after rounding Simon Mignolet.

But they improved after the break, increasing their share of possession from 52% to 58%, and Daniel Sturridge and Kolo Toure missed glorious chances before Benteke's late intervention.

Fellow substitute Sheyi Ojo swung over a searching cross from the left and Begovic could only palm it into the path of the Belgium striker.

Klopp downplayed the result's importance, but this was a point that will maintain the feelgood factor at Anfield under the charismatic German before their second final of the season.

Man of the match - Eden Hazard

Majestic in possession, the Belgian reminded everyone why he was Player of the Year 12 months ago

What they said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The result tonight was not important, what's important is that we take the right information out of the game.

"We started very well, and when we play like that with our compact defending we can be good. In a game like this, the crowd force you to attack. We have to develop a lot.

"I like it here. It's a nice place and a world-class club."

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Good decision to join Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp

Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink: "The team reacted very well. We played all game for the win and got an unlucky present in the last minute. We should have killed it off and I'm disappointed not to have the three points.

"Hazard was terrific and has been growing in fitness for some weeks. It's good to see. He had to suffer a lot with injuries this year but I'm very happy he's back.

"The players showed they love to play football."

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: I'm not definitely going away - Hiddink

The stats you need to know

Six of Christian Benteke's nine Premier League goals for Liverpool have been as a substitute - more than any other player has managed this season in the league.

Liverpool have scored in their past 13 Premier League fixtures.

Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet in their past 12 Premier League meetings with Liverpool.

Benteke's late goal means Chelsea are winless in three Premier League games for the first time in either of Guus Hiddink's spells at the club.

What's next?

The final day on Sunday sees Liverpool travel to the Hawthorns to face West Brom and Chelsea host champions Leicester.