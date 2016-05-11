Match ends, Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1.
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
Christian Benteke's late header cancelled out Eden Hazard's brilliant solo goal as Liverpool kept alive their slim hopes of a top-six league finish.
Chelsea winger Hazard fired a low shot into the corner after a dazzling run to record his fourth goal in four games.
But substitute Benteke earned the Reds a point in added time when he pounced after an error from Asmir Begovic.
Liverpool remain eighth and are within three points of sixth-placed West Ham with a game left.
Jurgen Klopp's side, who play West Brom on the final day, have another chance to secure European football next season when they play Sevilla in the Europa League final on 18 May, with a Champions League spot awarded to the winner.
Chelsea remain ninth.
Hazard back to his brilliant best
In a game that was often short on quality in the final third, Hazard was the outstanding performer.
The Belgium international has endured a difficult season after being named Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year last season, suffering with injuries and loss of form as defending champions Chelsea slid down the table.
But after failing to score in the Premier League until April, the 25-year-old now has four in his last four games - and here he was back to his very best.
Showing mesmeric balance and close control on the ball, Hazard had 96 touches - more than anyone else on the pitch - and found a team-mate with 95.2% of his passes.
His upturn in form has come too late to save Chelsea's season - or the job of former manager Jose Mourinho - but Hazard's performance suggests he could peak for the European Championship, where, in the absence of Vincent Kompany, he will captain Belgium.
Benteke preserves Liverpool momentum
Klopp's side are on a roll at Anfield, having gone 12 unbeaten at home and easily swatted aside Villarreal and Watford in their past two matches.
Having restored many first-team regulars to the team after fielding a largely second-string side against the Hornets, Liverpool faded after a bright start and could have been further behind had Bertrand Traore not curled wide after rounding Simon Mignolet.
But they improved after the break, increasing their share of possession from 52% to 58%, and Daniel Sturridge and Kolo Toure missed glorious chances before Benteke's late intervention.
Fellow substitute Sheyi Ojo swung over a searching cross from the left and Begovic could only palm it into the path of the Belgium striker.
Klopp downplayed the result's importance, but this was a point that will maintain the feelgood factor at Anfield under the charismatic German before their second final of the season.
Man of the match - Eden Hazard
What they said
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The result tonight was not important, what's important is that we take the right information out of the game.
"We started very well, and when we play like that with our compact defending we can be good. In a game like this, the crowd force you to attack. We have to develop a lot.
"I like it here. It's a nice place and a world-class club."
Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink: "The team reacted very well. We played all game for the win and got an unlucky present in the last minute. We should have killed it off and I'm disappointed not to have the three points.
"Hazard was terrific and has been growing in fitness for some weeks. It's good to see. He had to suffer a lot with injuries this year but I'm very happy he's back.
"The players showed they love to play football."
The stats you need to know
- Six of Christian Benteke's nine Premier League goals for Liverpool have been as a substitute - more than any other player has managed this season in the league.
- Liverpool have scored in their past 13 Premier League fixtures.
- Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet in their past 12 Premier League meetings with Liverpool.
- Benteke's late goal means Chelsea are winless in three Premier League games for the first time in either of Guus Hiddink's spells at the club.
What's next?
The final day on Sunday sees Liverpool travel to the Hawthorns to face West Brom and Chelsea host champions Leicester.
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 2Clyne
- 6Lovren
- 4K TouréBooked at 48minsSubstituted forOjoat 88'minutes
- 18Moreno
- 20LallanaSubstituted forBentekeat 75'minutes
- 7MilnerBooked at 73minsSubstituted forAllenat 75'minutes
- 23CanBooked at 44mins
- 10Coutinho
- 11Firmino
- 15Sturridge
Substitutes
- 9Benteke
- 21Leiva
- 24Allen
- 34Bogdan
- 37Skrtel
- 44B Smith
- 54Ojo
Chelsea
- 1Begovic
- 28AzpilicuetaBooked at 87mins
- 24Cahill
- 12Mikel
- 6Baba
- 4Fàbregas
- 21Matic
- 22WillianSubstituted forKenedyat 57'minutes
- 10E Hazard
- 17PedroSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 90+3'minutes
- 14TraoreSubstituted forAbrahamat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Da Silva
- 16Kenedy
- 32Amelia
- 36Loftus-Cheek
- 38Palmer
- 42Abraham
- 43Tomori
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 43,210
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1.
Joe Allen (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenedy (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces Pedro.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1. Christian Benteke (Liverpool) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Offside, Chelsea. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Baba Rahman is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alberto Moreno.
Emre Can (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tammy Abraham (Chelsea).
Attempt saved. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Sheyi Ojo replaces Kolo Touré.
Booking
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Baba Rahman.
Hand ball by Tammy Abraham (Chelsea).
Attempt saved. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
Asmir Begovic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Eden Hazard.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Christian Benteke replaces Adam Lallana.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Joe Allen replaces James Milner.
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eden Hazard (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Tammy Abraham replaces Bertrand Traore.
Booking
James Milner (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Bertrand Traore (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pedro.
Attempt blocked. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Alberto Moreno with a cross.
Emre Can (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bertrand Traore (Chelsea).
Attempt missed. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.
Attempt saved. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.