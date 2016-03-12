Spanish La Liga
Barcelona6Getafe0

Barcelona score six in Getafe stroll

Lionel Messi penalty miss
Barcelona have missed eight penalties in La Liga this season after Lionel Messi's effort was saved following a trip on Neymar

Lionel Messi scored one goal, made three and missed a penalty as Barcelona beat lowly Getafe 6-0 to briefly go 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona's 12th successive league win was launched by an own goal from Juan Rodriguez before Munir El Haddadi headed in from Messi's cross.

Neymar converted a Messi pass before Messi fired home to make it 4-0.

Neymar got his second from another Messi pass six minutes after the break before Arda Turan hooked in the sixth.

Second-placed Atletico Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 later on Saturday to reduce Barcelona's advantage back to eight points as Luis Enrique's side closes in on a successful defence of their title.

Relive Barcelona's comfortable win

Arsenal next up at Nou Camp

Arsenal face a near impossible task to turn around a 2-0 deficit when they go to Barcelona for the second leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League on Wednesday.

And any hopes they had of Barca having to extend themselves here were soon extinguished.

Lionel Messi scores against Getafe
Lionel Messi's goal was his ninth in five games
Neymar
Neymar's two goals took his total for the season to 25

The European champions barely had to break sweat in a glorified training exercise against a team that has now lost eight of its past nine games, leaving plenty in the tank to face the Gunners.

They were also able to give Luis Suarez the afternoon off - Barca's top scorer an unused substitute.

In his absence, Messi and Neymar took their combined total for the season to 61 goals, though Messi once again missed from the penalty spot.

Barca may not be brilliant at the back, but once again their defence was not tested and it is hard to see their prolific strikeforce failing to boost their tally against Arsenal.

Arda Turan
Arda Turan's goal was the Turkey international's second in La Liga

What they said

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique: "This is a unique team, different to the rest and which does things that make it seem like there is nothing the opponent can do.

"It is a great pleasure to be in this position."

Getafe coach Fran Escriba: "We didn't have a chance. The game was lost from 2-0."

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 13Bravo
  • 22Vidal Parreu
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forBartraat 68'minutes
  • 24MathieuSubstituted forVermaelenat 61'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 7Turan
  • 20Sergi
  • 8IniestaSubstituted forSamperat 61'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 17El Haddadi
  • 11Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Rakitic
  • 6Dani Alves
  • 9L Suárez
  • 15Bartra
  • 23Vermaelen
  • 26Samper

Getafe

  • 13Guaita
  • 32Buendía Stati
  • 5Vergini
  • 4Velázquez MaldonadoBooked at 10mins
  • 2Pereira
  • 11Karim Yoda
  • 22Rodríguez Villamuela
  • 23MedránBooked at 42mins
  • 14Sánchez GilBooked at 50minsSubstituted forGómez Bardonadoat 55'minutes
  • 30Maciel Sousa CamposSubstituted forMensahat 78'minutes
  • 12ScepovicSubstituted forRodríguez Romeroat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Megyeri
  • 17Mensah
  • 18Rodríguez Romero
  • 21Gómez Bardonado
  • 31Galán
  • 35Muñoz Alonso
  • 36Carrillo
Referee:
Pedro Jesús Pérez Montero
Attendance:
85,862

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 6, Getafe 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 6, Getafe 0.

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Claudio Bravo.

Attempt missed. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moi Gómez (Getafe).

Arda Turan (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bernard Mensah (Getafe).

Attempt missed. Bernard Mensah (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Moi Gómez.

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Sergi Roberto.

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Marc Bartra.

Attempt blocked. Yoda (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moi Gómez.

Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona).

Víctor Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Bernard Mensah replaces Wanderson because of an injury.

Foul by Munir El Haddadi (Barcelona).

Emi (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Álvaro Pereira (Getafe).

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Moi Gómez (Getafe).

Attempt missed. Moi Gómez (Getafe) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wanderson.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Marc Bartra replaces Gerard Piqué.

Attempt saved. Moi Gómez (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wanderson.

Attempt missed. Wanderson (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Medrán following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neymar.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Samper replaces Andrés Iniesta.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Thomas Vermaelen replaces Jeremy Mathieu.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 6, Getafe 0. Arda Turan (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gerard Piqué following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Álvaro Pereira.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Moi Gómez replaces Pedro León.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Víctor Rodríguez replaces Stefan Scepovic.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 5, Getafe 0. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.

Booking

Pedro León (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pedro León (Getafe).

Attempt missed. Arda Turan (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt missed. Yoda (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wanderson.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th March 2016

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona29243284226275
2Atl Madrid29214445123367
3Real Madrid28186481275460
4Villarreal28158533191453
5Celta Vigo29136104151-1045
6Sevilla28129739291045
7Ath Bilbao28135104436844
8Eibar29107124141037
9Malaga2999112828036
10Real Sociedad2998123740-335
11Real Betis28810102636-1034
12Valencia28810103333034
13Dep La Coruña2961583742-533
14Espanyol2894152854-2631
15Las Palmas2886143040-1030
16Rayo Vallecano2969143961-2227
17Getafe2976162751-2427
18Granada2875162953-2426
19Sporting Gijón2966173051-2124
20Levante2856172652-2621
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story