Barcelona score six in Getafe stroll
Lionel Messi scored one goal, made three and missed a penalty as Barcelona beat lowly Getafe 6-0 to briefly go 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.
Barcelona's 12th successive league win was launched by an own goal from Juan Rodriguez before Munir El Haddadi headed in from Messi's cross.
Neymar converted a Messi pass before Messi fired home to make it 4-0.
Neymar got his second from another Messi pass six minutes after the break before Arda Turan hooked in the sixth.
Second-placed Atletico Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 later on Saturday to reduce Barcelona's advantage back to eight points as Luis Enrique's side closes in on a successful defence of their title.
Arsenal next up at Nou Camp
Arsenal face a near impossible task to turn around a 2-0 deficit when they go to Barcelona for the second leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League on Wednesday.
And any hopes they had of Barca having to extend themselves here were soon extinguished.
The European champions barely had to break sweat in a glorified training exercise against a team that has now lost eight of its past nine games, leaving plenty in the tank to face the Gunners.
They were also able to give Luis Suarez the afternoon off - Barca's top scorer an unused substitute.
In his absence, Messi and Neymar took their combined total for the season to 61 goals, though Messi once again missed from the penalty spot.
Barca may not be brilliant at the back, but once again their defence was not tested and it is hard to see their prolific strikeforce failing to boost their tally against Arsenal.
What they said
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique: "This is a unique team, different to the rest and which does things that make it seem like there is nothing the opponent can do.
"It is a great pleasure to be in this position."
Getafe coach Fran Escriba: "We didn't have a chance. The game was lost from 2-0."
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 13Bravo
- 22Vidal Parreu
- 3PiquéSubstituted forBartraat 68'minutes
- 24MathieuSubstituted forVermaelenat 61'minutes
- 18Alba
- 7Turan
- 20Sergi
- 8IniestaSubstituted forSamperat 61'minutes
- 10Messi
- 17El Haddadi
- 11Neymar
Substitutes
- 1ter Stegen
- 4Rakitic
- 6Dani Alves
- 9L Suárez
- 15Bartra
- 23Vermaelen
- 26Samper
Getafe
- 13Guaita
- 32Buendía Stati
- 5Vergini
- 4Velázquez MaldonadoBooked at 10mins
- 2Pereira
- 11Karim Yoda
- 22Rodríguez Villamuela
- 23MedránBooked at 42mins
- 14Sánchez GilBooked at 50minsSubstituted forGómez Bardonadoat 55'minutes
- 30Maciel Sousa CamposSubstituted forMensahat 78'minutes
- 12ScepovicSubstituted forRodríguez Romeroat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Megyeri
- 17Mensah
- 18Rodríguez Romero
- 21Gómez Bardonado
- 31Galán
- 35Muñoz Alonso
- 36Carrillo
- Referee:
- Pedro Jesús Pérez Montero
- Attendance:
- 85,862
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 6, Getafe 0.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Claudio Bravo.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moi Gómez (Getafe).
Arda Turan (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bernard Mensah (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Bernard Mensah (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Moi Gómez.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Sergi Roberto.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Marc Bartra.
Attempt blocked. Yoda (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moi Gómez.
Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona).
Víctor Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Bernard Mensah replaces Wanderson because of an injury.
Foul by Munir El Haddadi (Barcelona).
Emi (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Pereira (Getafe).
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Moi Gómez (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Moi Gómez (Getafe) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wanderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Marc Bartra replaces Gerard Piqué.
Attempt saved. Moi Gómez (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wanderson.
Attempt missed. Wanderson (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Medrán following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neymar.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Samper replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Thomas Vermaelen replaces Jeremy Mathieu.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 6, Getafe 0. Arda Turan (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gerard Piqué following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Álvaro Pereira.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Moi Gómez replaces Pedro León.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Víctor Rodríguez replaces Stefan Scepovic.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 5, Getafe 0. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.
Booking
Pedro León (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro León (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Arda Turan (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt missed. Yoda (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wanderson.