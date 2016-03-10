Scotland: Six new call-ups for Czech Republic and Denmark friendlies

Media playback is not supported on this device Strachan aims for fairness with players

Hibernian's John McGinn, Kieran Tierney of Celtic and Aberdeen's Kenny McLean have been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time.

Manager Gordon Strachan has named two squads for the matches against Czech Republic and Denmark later this month.

Strachan will use the games to assess some uncapped players as he builds towards the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The Scots face Czech Republic in Prague on 24 March before hosting Denmark five days later.

Two squads of 19 have been named for the matches by Strachan, with only Gordon Greer, Steven Whittaker, Charlie Mulgrew, Ikechi Anya and Steven Fletcher featuring in both.

Kenny McLean has scored six goals from midfield for Aberdeen this season

McLean's form this season was recently described as "outstanding" by Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, who suggested this week that the midfielder's displays merited a call-up. That wish has been granted, with the midfielder included in the squad for the first international away to the Czechs.

Former Celtic striker Tony Watt, now on-loan at Blackburn Rovers from Charlton, is also included in the squad.

McGinn, 21, has been instrumental in Hibs' challenge on three fronts this season, having joined from St Mirren in the summer of 2015.

The Easter Road outfit face Ross County in Sunday's League Cup final after McGinn's semi-final winner against St Johnstone.

Alan Stubbs' men also have a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay against Inverness Caledonian Thistle and are in the hunt for promotion from the Championship.

Tierney has made 23 appearances for Celtic this season

McGinn is one of five uncapped players called up to the squad for the match against Denmark at Hampden.

Another is Tierney, his call-up capping a remarkable rise for the young full-back. Having made his Celtic debut less than a year ago, the 18-year-old has this season displaced Emilio Izaguirre as the club's first choice left-back.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Oliver Burke, Brighton's Jamie Murphy and Leeds United defender Liam Cooper also receive a first international call-up for the clash with the Danes.

Scotland squad to face Czech Republic

Goalkeepers

Scott Bain, Allan McGregor

Defenders

Christophe Berra, Gordon Greer, Alan Hutton, Russell Martin, Charlie Mulgrew, Andrew Robertson, Steven Whittaker

Midfielders

Ikechi Anya, Barry Bannan, Darren Fletcher, Kevin McDonald, Kenny McLean, Matt Phillips, Robert Snodgrass

Forwards

Steven Fletcher, Steven Naismith, Tony Watt

Scotland squad to face Denmark

Goalkeepers

Craig Gordon, David Marshall

Defenders

Ikechi Anya, Liam Cooper, Gordon Greer, Grant Hanley, Charlie Mulgrew, Kieran Tierney, Steven Whittaker

Midfielders

Liam Bridcutt, Scott Brown, Oliver Burke, James Forrest, John McGinn, Jamie Murphy, Matt Ritchie

Forwards

Steven Fletcher, Leigh Griffiths, Chris Martin