Scotland: Six new call-ups for Czech Republic and Denmark friendlies
Hibernian's John McGinn, Kieran Tierney of Celtic and Aberdeen's Kenny McLean have been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time.
Manager Gordon Strachan has named two squads for the matches against Czech Republic and Denmark later this month.
Strachan will use the games to assess some uncapped players as he builds towards the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.
The Scots face Czech Republic in Prague on 24 March before hosting Denmark five days later.
Two squads of 19 have been named for the matches by Strachan, with only Gordon Greer, Steven Whittaker, Charlie Mulgrew, Ikechi Anya and Steven Fletcher featuring in both.
McLean's form this season was recently described as "outstanding" by Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, who suggested this week that the midfielder's displays merited a call-up. That wish has been granted, with the midfielder included in the squad for the first international away to the Czechs.
Former Celtic striker Tony Watt, now on-loan at Blackburn Rovers from Charlton, is also included in the squad.
McGinn, 21, has been instrumental in Hibs' challenge on three fronts this season, having joined from St Mirren in the summer of 2015.
The Easter Road outfit face Ross County in Sunday's League Cup final after McGinn's semi-final winner against St Johnstone.
Alan Stubbs' men also have a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay against Inverness Caledonian Thistle and are in the hunt for promotion from the Championship.
McGinn is one of five uncapped players called up to the squad for the match against Denmark at Hampden.
Another is Tierney, his call-up capping a remarkable rise for the young full-back. Having made his Celtic debut less than a year ago, the 18-year-old has this season displaced Emilio Izaguirre as the club's first choice left-back.
Nottingham Forest midfielder Oliver Burke, Brighton's Jamie Murphy and Leeds United defender Liam Cooper also receive a first international call-up for the clash with the Danes.
Scotland squad to face Czech Republic
Goalkeepers
Scott Bain, Allan McGregor
Defenders
Christophe Berra, Gordon Greer, Alan Hutton, Russell Martin, Charlie Mulgrew, Andrew Robertson, Steven Whittaker
Midfielders
Ikechi Anya, Barry Bannan, Darren Fletcher, Kevin McDonald, Kenny McLean, Matt Phillips, Robert Snodgrass
Forwards
Steven Fletcher, Steven Naismith, Tony Watt
Scotland squad to face Denmark
Goalkeepers
Craig Gordon, David Marshall
Defenders
Ikechi Anya, Liam Cooper, Gordon Greer, Grant Hanley, Charlie Mulgrew, Kieran Tierney, Steven Whittaker
Midfielders
Liam Bridcutt, Scott Brown, Oliver Burke, James Forrest, John McGinn, Jamie Murphy, Matt Ritchie
Forwards
Steven Fletcher, Leigh Griffiths, Chris Martin