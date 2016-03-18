Championship
Middlesbrough1Hull0

Middlesbrough 1-0 Hull City

David Nugent
David Nugent had failed to score in his previous four appearances

Sub David Nugent scored a last-minute winner to move Middlesbrough back into the automatic promotion places with a dramatic win over rivals Hull.

It made it a perfect return for Boro boss Aitor Karanka, who was back in the dugout after missing Sunday's defeat by Charlton after walking out of training following a row.

Hull sub Ahmed Elmohamady had a late chance but volleyed over the crossbar.

He was made to pay when Nugent headed home Albert Adomah's centre.

The match seemed likely to end goalless before Nugent's late intervention saw Boro go second in the table, two points above Brighton.

For Steve Bruce's Hull, the loss continues their run of poor form that has seen them score just four goals in nine Championship matches.

The Tigers will be left ruing their missed late chances, with Elmohamady guilty of missing a great opportunity after Abel Hernandez's initial effort was blocked out to him.

Middlesbrough, who will drop back down to third if Brighton win at MK Dons on Saturday, travel to QPR after the international break while Hull will host Bristol City.

Good to be back

It has been a strange week on Teesside, with many expecting that Karanka would leave his position after an incident at the club's training ground prompted him to walk out before Sunday's loss at Charlton.

On Monday it was announced that the Spaniard would be staying at the Riverside Stadium and said: "I think the club and me had everything clear. The club never thought to sack me and I never wanted to leave."

The Boro supporters got behind Karanka and their team from the start and, ultimately, they were rewarded.

Analysis

Former England midfielder Steve Stone on BBC Radio 5 live:

"Hull will be devastated that they have lost that game.

"All of the Middlesbrough supporters will come together and forget about what happened last week now. That Nugent goal could change their season.

"I spoke about momentum before the game and the confidence that comes from winning that game is huge."

Manager reaction

Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka: "I think it has been the best way to finish the day. The day, the week, everything - I couldn't have imagined to finish the game in that way.

"I told the players before the game that it was going to be a really emotional game because of a lot of rumours, a lot of things had happened.

"I said yesterday in the press that today was a good day to show everybody how big this club is, how great this crowd is and how good these players are when they play in the way that we have to play.

"For that reason I told them after the game, and I want to say to everybody, just one thing today: thanks."

Bruce on Middlesbrough v Hull

Hull manager Steve Bruce told BBC Radio Humberside: "I couldn't fault the performance.

"We've had the two outstanding chances in the game, and in a game of this magnitude we've got to take them.

"It's cost us, because at the end we had a lot of tired bodies and we've been punished. We can't keep relying on a clean sheet because things happen like they did today."

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

  • 1Konstantopoulos
  • 24Nsue
  • 26Kalas
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Friend
  • 8ClaytonBooked at 53mins
  • 7LeadbitterBooked at 45mins
  • 18StuaniSubstituted forDowningat 61'minutes
  • 21RamírezSubstituted forForshawat 90+3'minutes
  • 27Adomah
  • 9RhodesSubstituted forNugentat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5de Laet
  • 16de Sart
  • 19Downing
  • 22Fry
  • 25Agazzi
  • 34Forshaw
  • 35Nugent

Hull

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Odubajo
  • 21Dawson
  • 6Davies
  • 26Robertson
  • 14Livermore
  • 8Huddlestone
  • 10SnodgrassSubstituted forEl Mohamadyat 78'minutes
  • 17DiaméBooked at 32mins
  • 11Clucas
  • 24AlukoSubstituted forHernándezat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Bruce
  • 9Hernández
  • 12Maguire
  • 16Jakupovic
  • 19Akpom
  • 25Diomande
  • 27El Mohamady
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
26,791

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamHull
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Hull City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Hull City 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adam Forshaw replaces Gastón Ramírez.

Goal!

Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Hull City 0. David Nugent (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Albert Adomah with a cross.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Michael Dawson.

Attempt blocked. David Nugent (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Albert Adomah with a cross.

Attempt saved. Andrew Robertson (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Abel Hernández.

Attempt saved. Mohamed Diamé (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abel Hernández.

Attempt missed. Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Abel Hernández (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Diamé.

Attempt blocked. Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Sam Clucas (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moses Odubajo with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Ahmed Elmohamady replaces Robert Snodgrass.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Abel Hernández replaces Sone Aluko.

Attempt missed. Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Albert Adomah.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. David Nugent replaces Jordan Rhodes.

Sone Aluko (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough).

Attempt blocked. Jordan Rhodes (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Adomah with a cross.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Tomas Kalas.

Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Friend (Middlesbrough).

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Stewart Downing replaces Cristhian Stuani.

Attempt missed. Jordan Rhodes (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani with a cross.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Dimitrios Konstantopoulos.

Attempt saved. Sone Aluko (Hull City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Moses Odubajo.

Booking

Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sone Aluko (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).

Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Friend (Middlesbrough).

Foul by Jake Livermore (Hull City).

Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross.

Second Half

Second Half begins Middlesbrough 0, Hull City 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Hull City 0.

Booking

Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).

Sone Aluko (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 18th March 2016

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley372111560303074
2Middlesbrough37217948232570
3Brighton371814550341668
4Hull37199950232766
5Derby371613850351561
6Sheff Wed371514853361759
7Cardiff37151394840858
8Ipswich371610114643358
9Birmingham361510114034655
10Preston371313113534152
11QPR371214114642450
12Wolves371211144550-547
13Leeds361114113641-547
14Nottm Forest371113133435-146
15Reading361111144142-144
16Blackburn371013143636043
17Brentford36127174858-1043
18Huddersfield37119174852-442
19Bristol City371010173458-2440
20Fulham37813165663-737
21MK Dons37910183149-1837
22Rotherham37106214362-1936
23Charlton37711193466-3232
24Bolton37414193662-2626
View full Championship table

