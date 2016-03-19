Leeds United 1-4 Huddersfield Town

Nahki Wells has scored 16 goals this season

Huddersfield all but ended Leeds United's play-off hopes by coming from behind to win the West Yorkshire derby.

Stuart Dallas gave the hosts the lead with a header from Liam Bridcutt's deep cross, after Nahki Wells had seen an 11th-minute penalty saved by Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri.

Terriers skipper Mark Hudson levelled from Jamie Paterson's corner.

And Harry Bunn, Karim Matmour and Wells scored in eight second-half minutes to seal a comfortable win for Town.

The Terriers took the lead through Bunn's low strike in the 69th minute, before fellow sub Karim Matmour tapped home for his first goal for the club and Wells atoned for his penalty miss with his 16th of the season.

Leeds had gone into the match on the back of three successive wins but Saturday's defeat means they are now 15 points outside the top six with nine matches to play.

The victory lifted Huddersfield eight points clear of the bottom three in the Championship and avenges their 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in November.

Both teams face Yorkshire derbies after the international break, with the Terriers hosting play-off hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds travelling to struggling Rotherham.

Leeds boss Steve Evans: "Huddersfield wanted it more than us in certain areas.

"When I joined the job was to keep Leeds in the Championship and that gets forgotten. We have become a mid-table side.

"It is easy to talk and harder to deliver, but I have a track record that I deliver.

"Days like today teach you more than the days when you beat Bolton and Cardiff."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "This was a fantastic day. A brilliant three points, a massive three points, but I think we have played better games.

"We were very clinical. We always moan that we are not clinical enough, but the story of this game was something special.

"We missed the penalty, conceded a goal, but in the second half we were too quick and closed them down well.

"We knew this was a massive game for all the Huddersfield supporters. We knew we had to repair and correct the 3-0 (home defeat by Leeds)."