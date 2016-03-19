Match ends, Newport County 1, Bristol Rovers 4.
League Two: Newport County 1-4 Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers made it five wins out of five in March with a comeback victory at Newport County.
The visitors took the Severnside derby spoils after Ollie Clarke's stunner equalised Alex Rodman's early effort.
Second-half strikes from Cristian Montano, Matty Taylor and Wales Under-21 regular Ellis Harrison sealed the points, with Rovers in clinical form.
They moved into the automatic promotion spots on goals scored, while Newport remain 17th in League Two.
Newport County manager Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Wales: "We are very disappointed with the manner of the goals we conceded today.
"I didn't think there was much in the game but you can see why Bristol Rovers are where they are in the table.
"There were mistakes, which we've got to cut out, but we probably looked a little bit tired as well."
Line-ups
Newport
- 30Day
- 2HolmesSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 65'minutes
- 4JonesBooked at 87minsSubstituted forDaviesat 89'minutes
- 12Donacien
- 16Hughes
- 23Rodman
- 33ByrneBooked at 73mins
- 7Elito
- 18Ayina
- 9WilkinsonSubstituted forKlukowskiat 76'minutes
- 19Boden
Substitutes
- 3Barrow
- 5Davies
- 8Klukowski
- 15Green
- 17Morgan
- 21Partridge
- 28O'Sullivan
Bristol Rovers
- 1Mildenhall
- 3Brown
- 4Lockyer
- 5McChrystal
- 15J Clarke
- 8O Clarke
- 14Lines
- 23Bodin
- 10TaylorSubstituted forHarrisonat 75'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 21MontañoSubstituted forBroomat 85'minutes
- 30GaffneySubstituted forMcBurnieat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Leadbitter
- 6Parkes
- 9Harrison
- 17Easter
- 25Puddy
- 27Broom
- 29McBurnie
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 3,663
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 1, Bristol Rovers 4.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Ryan Broom.
Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Bristol Rovers).
Ben Davies (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Ben Davies replaces Darren Jones.
Ryan Broom (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Medy Elito (Newport County).
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Janoi Donacien.
Booking
Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Darren Jones (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 1, Bristol Rovers 4. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Ryan Broom replaces Cristian Montaño.
Attempt missed. John-Christophe Ayina (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
Janoi Donacien (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Byrne (Newport County).
Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.
Cristian Montaño (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Medy Elito (Newport County).
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Yan Klukowski replaces Conor Wilkinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Ellis Harrison replaces Matty Taylor.
Attempt missed. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Mark Byrne (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Byrne (Newport County).
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Joe Day.
Attempt saved. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Ollie Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Conor Wilkinson (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Bristol Rovers).
Alex Rodman (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Conor Wilkinson (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Tommy O'Sullivan replaces Danny Holmes.
Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 1, Bristol Rovers 3. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Oliver McBurnie replaces Rory Gaffney.
Foul by Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers).