League Two
Mansfield1Portsmouth1

Mansfield Town 1-1 Portsmouth

Portsmouth remained in the play-off places after earning a point against Mansfield at Field Mill.

The hosts took the lead when Mani Dieseruvwe, who joined the Stags on loan from Chesterfield this week, sent Matt Green through to coolly finish.

Pompey levelled before the break when Ben Davies' corner deflected off Ryan Tafazolli's legs and into his own net.

Neither side could find a winner, but Portsmouth came close when Scott Shearer saved Michael Doyle's strike.

Portsmouth stay sixth, with a three-point cushion on eighth-placed Wycombe, while Mansfield are 13th, seven points off the play-off places.

Cook on Mansfield v Portsmouth

Portsmouth manager Paul Cook told BBC Radio Solent: "I'm very disappointed with the game, very disappointed with how we played, very disappointed with us in general, but that's where that team's at.

"I think anyone who's watched us all season now could probably say it's a typical Portsmouth performance.

"My job is to make these players better, see us finish the season in whatever position we finish - which hopefully will be a position that there's still something to play for at the end of the season - and we build from there."

Line-ups

Mansfield

  • 1Shearer
  • 27Alfei
  • 5Pearce
  • 15Tafazolli
  • 3Benning
  • 6Collins
  • 4RoseBooked at 30minsSubstituted forDanielat 86'minutes
  • 8Clements
  • 23KavanaghSubstituted forBlairat 64'minutes
  • 10GreenBooked at 31minsSubstituted forThomasat 83'minutes
  • 16DieseruvweBooked at 28mins

Substitutes

  • 7Chapman
  • 9Beardsley
  • 12Jensen
  • 14Daniel
  • 17Blair
  • 20Thomas
  • 31Baxendale

Portsmouth

  • 27Fulton
  • 2Davies
  • 6Burgess
  • 4Webster
  • 3StevensBooked at 66mins
  • 8Doyle
  • 29Hollands
  • 14NaismithSubstituted forChaplinat 85'minutes
  • 21Smith
  • 23BennettSubstituted forTollittat 68'minutes
  • 10McNultySubstituted forMcGurkat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7McGurk
  • 15Barton
  • 18Tollitt
  • 19Chaplin
  • 20Clarke
  • 26Evans
  • 35Bass
Referee:
Carl Boyeson
Attendance:
3,980

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Mansfield Town 1, Portsmouth 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 1, Portsmouth 1.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.

Attempt blocked. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Lee Collins (Mansfield Town).

Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Davies (Portsmouth).

Foul by Jack Thomas (Mansfield Town).

Adam Webster (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Daniel Alfei (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Smith (Portsmouth).

Foul by Chris Clements (Mansfield Town).

Danny Hollands (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Colin Daniel replaces Mitch Rose.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Conor Chaplin replaces Kal Naismith.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Jack Thomas replaces Matt Green.

Foul by Mitch Rose (Mansfield Town).

Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Green (Mansfield Town).

Enda Stevens (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Scott Shearer.

Attempt saved. Michael Doyle (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Adam McGurk (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Malvind Benning.

Attempt saved. Matt Green (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Mitch Rose (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Ryan Fulton.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Adam McGurk replaces Marc McNulty.

Foul by Lee Collins (Mansfield Town).

Adam Webster (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Matt Green (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Matty Blair (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Ben Tollitt replaces Kyle Bennett.

Attempt saved. Ryan Tafazolli (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Enda Stevens (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Enda Stevens (Portsmouth).

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Matty Blair.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton37257568373182
2Oxford Utd382011768353371
3Bristol Rovers372051256371965
4Plymouth371981051331865
5Accrington371810960441664
6Portsmouth371515758352360
7Leyton Orient371611105348559
8Wycombe37169124034657
9Wimbledon371511115546956
10Cambridge37159135348554
11Carlisle36131495553253
12Luton37158145149253
13Mansfield371410134743452
14Exeter371410135152-152
15Barnet37138164855-747
16Crawley37137174156-1546
17Newport371011164053-1341
18Morecambe37117195765-840
19Notts County36117184762-1540
20Yeovil37911173650-1438
21Hartlepool35106193655-1936
22Stevenage37810194463-1934
23York3769223969-3027
24Dag & Red38510233466-3225
