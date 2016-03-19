Mansfield Town 1-1 Portsmouth

Portsmouth remained in the play-off places after earning a point against Mansfield at Field Mill.

The hosts took the lead when Mani Dieseruvwe, who joined the Stags on loan from Chesterfield this week, sent Matt Green through to coolly finish.

Pompey levelled before the break when Ben Davies' corner deflected off Ryan Tafazolli's legs and into his own net.

Neither side could find a winner, but Portsmouth came close when Scott Shearer saved Michael Doyle's strike.

Portsmouth stay sixth, with a three-point cushion on eighth-placed Wycombe, while Mansfield are 13th, seven points off the play-off places.

Portsmouth manager Paul Cook told BBC Radio Solent: "I'm very disappointed with the game, very disappointed with how we played, very disappointed with us in general, but that's where that team's at.

"I think anyone who's watched us all season now could probably say it's a typical Portsmouth performance.

"My job is to make these players better, see us finish the season in whatever position we finish - which hopefully will be a position that there's still something to play for at the end of the season - and we build from there."