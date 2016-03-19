Premier League
West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Norwich City

By Patrick Jennings

BBC Sport

Brady goal
West Brom had lost just once in their previous seven games but failed to register a shot on target

Norwich secured their first win in 11 league games to move out of the bottom three with victory at West Brom.

After a turgid first half, Robbie Brady put the away side ahead with the game's only shot on target.

West Brom went close through Claudio Yacob's first-half drive before Stephane Sessegnon wasted their best chance, firing wide from a tight angle.

Norwich are now three points clear of the drop-zone in 17th, but will return to 18th if Sunderland win on Sunday.

Sam Allardyce's side play local rivals Newcastle United, who are 19th, at St James' Park.

West Brom, for whom this was a first home defeat since December, stay 11th.

Relive Norwich's win at West Brom

Just where did West Brom go?

Tony Pulis's side had been on an impressive run, winning three of their last five - including a 1-0 home victory over Manchester United in their previous game.

But that was two weeks ago, and the Baggies looked more than a little rusty here.

Shots off target
There were 17 shots on goal between the two sides, but Brady's second-half winner was the only one on target

Saido Berahino, Salomon Rondon and Sessegnon all wasted decent openings in the first half, each time shooting wildly when composure was required.

Yacob fizzed an effort high and wide after John Ruddy clawed out a swirling corner but in the second half the opposition goalkeeper had almost nothing to do.

The introduction of Rickie Lambert from the bench failed to spark a late rally from the home side, and even with six minutes of added time they finished with a whimper.

The turning point for Norwich?

This win ended a run of six consecutive defeats away from home for Norwich, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

The Canaries didn't cover themselves in glory in the first half either, but after the break they began to look something more like side that picked up some impressive results earlier in the season.

After the goal, Jonny Howson, Gary O'Neil, Brady and Matt Jarvis began to dominate in midfield and their play at the back was also much improved.

Gary O'Neil tweet

The Canaries hadn't kept a clean sheet away from home in the league all season, but they never looked like being pegged back after Jarvis's miscue fell to Brady for a close-range finish.

With only seven matches left to play, this was an important victory, but there are more vital games to come. Norwich host relegation rivals Newcastle after the international break, and Sunderland two weeks later.

Now, and after holding Manchester city to a 0-0 draw last week, they'll feel a lot more optimistic about avoiding the drop.

What the managers said

West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "It's disappointing. We were on such a good run and playing so well. I couldn't see it coming, they've trained well this week.

West Brom 0-1 Norwich: West Brom had 'no spark' - Tony Pulis

"We're not good enough to be anything less than 11 players playing to their maximum. Today, I don't think there's a player who could say they hit any sort of form.

"You have to give Norwich credit but if we don't play well and the opposition don't play well, I thought it had 0-0 written all over it. We didn't have a player who gave us a spark and the same for them."

Norwich manager Alex Neil: "The boys performed well, we deserved to win. The frustrating thing is we've played well in the three or four games before and haven't picked up any points.

Norwich will fight tooth and nail to stay up - Alex Neil

"There haven't been enough breaks go our way recently. Today was a big result, and we've got a batch of another four big games coming up.

"We need to take this momentum into those matches, we will fight tooth and nail to stay up."

Man of the match - Robbie Brady (Norwich)

Robbie Brady
Before being taken off as a precaution following an awkward landing, Brady pounced for the game's decisive goal

What's next?

West Brom have to wait another two weeks before they play again, when they travel to Sunderland on 2 April. Norwich's next game is at home to Newcastle on the same day.

The stats you need to know

  • Brady has now equalled his best ever Premier League goal record in a season (three, scored with Hull in 2013-14)
  • Jarvis provided his first assist in the Premier League since January 2014
  • Norwich became the final Premier League team to keep a clean sheet away from home this season
  • The last four league meetings between the Baggies and the Canaries have seen wins for the away team and the home team failing to score

Line-ups

West Brom

  • 1Foster
  • 25Dawson
  • 23McAuleyBooked at 90mins
  • 3OlssonSubstituted forMcCleanat 60'minutes
  • 6Evans
  • 24Fletcher
  • 5Yacob
  • 29SessegnonSubstituted forLambertat 86'minutes
  • 18Berahino
  • 8GardnerSubstituted forPritchardat 73'minutes
  • 33Rondón

Substitutes

  • 4Chester
  • 10Anichebe
  • 13Myhill
  • 14McClean
  • 17Lambert
  • 20Pritchard
  • 30Guimaraes Cordeiro

Norwich

  • 1Ruddy
  • 5Martin
  • 17Klose
  • 6Bassong
  • 23Olsson
  • 12BradySubstituted forOdjidja-Ofoeat 77'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 28O'Neil
  • 8HowsonBooked at 90mins
  • 16JarvisSubstituted forPintoat 90+5'minutes
  • 11BamfordSubstituted forNaismithat 72'minutes
  • 9Mbokani

Substitutes

  • 7Naismith
  • 10Jerome
  • 13Rudd
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 18Dorrans
  • 25Pinto
  • 32Odjidja-Ofoe
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
25,039

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Norwich City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Norwich City 1.

Booking

Jonny Howson (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rickie Lambert (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jonny Howson (Norwich City).

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Ivo Pinto replaces Matthew Jarvis.

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Sebastien Bassong.

Booking

Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion).

Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Rickie Lambert replaces Stéphane Sessegnon.

Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Naismith (Norwich City).

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Claudio Yacob.

Foul by Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion).

Martin Olsson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion).

Steven Naismith (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion).

Matthew Jarvis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe replaces Robbie Brady because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Robbie Brady (Norwich City) because of an injury.

Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Craig Dawson tries a through ball, but Salomón Rondón is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.

Alex Pritchard (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Russell Martin (Norwich City).

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Alex Pritchard replaces Craig Gardner.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Steven Naismith replaces Patrick Bamford.

Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonny Howson (Norwich City).

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Sebastien Bassong.

Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Robbie Brady (Norwich City) because of an injury.

Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie Brady (Norwich City).

Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Timm Klose (Norwich City).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester31199354312366
2Tottenham301610453242958
3Arsenal30167748301855
4Man City29156852312151
5West Ham301311647351250
6Man Utd29138837271047
7Stoke31137113437-346
8Southampton30128103830844
9Liverpool2812884337644
10Chelsea30101194541441
11West Brom30109113037-739
12Everton29911951411038
13Bournemouth30108123847-938
14Watford30107133032-237
15Swansea3199133140-936
16Crystal Palace3096153240-833
17Norwich3177173254-2228
18Sunderland2967163554-1925
19Newcastle2966172854-2624
20Aston Villa3137212258-3616
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

