Andre Ayew: Swansea City forward out of Aston Villa match

Andre Ayew has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Swansea this season

Striker Andre Ayew will miss Swansea City's home game against Premier League bottom club Aston Villa, on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Ghana international missed last weekend's 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth with an ankle injury.

The former Marseille forward had a scan in France and has been diagoned with a strain, as Swansea expected.

The Swans are hopeful that the eight goal forward will be able to return for their Premier League trip to Stoke on April 2.

Winger Modou Barrow replaced Ayew in the Swans' starting side and scored his first league goal for the club to draw the Welsh side level in the first half.

Curtis was delighted with the Gambian's contribution.

"I thought he (Barrow) was superb," Curtis continued. "He was probably the most dangerous player on the park.

"With his first goal for the club, that will give him confidence.

"He should he was worthy of the start. He was excellent."