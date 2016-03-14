Rob Page: Port Vale boss reveals players paid for own hotel rooms
Port Vale boss Rob Page has praised the character of his players after several of the first-team squad paid for their own hotel rooms ahead of Saturday's 3-2 comeback win at Peterborough.
League One Vale, currently up for sale, remain in the play-off hunt despite tight financial conditions.
"Eight decided to pay for themselves and come down and prepare properly," Page, 41, told BBC Radio Stoke.
"That shows I have a fantastic group of lads and I've said that from day one."
Vale chairman Norman Smurthwaite put the club up for sale in December 2014 and saw a potential deal to sell it collapse earlier this month.
With Page already warned his playing budget could be cut by a further £800,000 next season, he is encouraged by his squad's efforts to try and make a difference by paying their own way.
"I've brought the right characters in," Page said. "They're professionals and wanted to give themselves the best chance (of doing well)."
Vale were 2-0 down at half-time against Posh, but a second-half rally brought two goals in the final three minutes, with Louis Dodds netting an 89th-minute winner.
It leaves Vale ninth in the table, three points outside the play-off places with nine games to go.
"We've given ourselves a great chance," added Page. "It's a rollercoaster of emotions and, thankfully, I'm already bald!"