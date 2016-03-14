Ian Ayre to leave Liverpool chief executive role in 2017

Ayre has worked with five managers during his nine years at Liverpool

Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre will leave his position at the end of May next year when his contract expires.

The 52-year-old joined the club in 2007 as commercial director and was added to the club's board of directors in 2009.

In 2011 he became managing director and was made chief executive in 2013.

"We asked him on several occasions to take some time to reconsider his decision, but have been unable to convince him to remain as CEO beyond May 2017," a Liverpool statement said.

The Fenway Sports Group, which took over the club in October 2010, said of Ayre: "Under his leadership we have seen Liverpool transform from a club that was on the brink of bankruptcy to one which today enjoys strong financial and operational health."