Leon Britton: Aston Villa is Swansea's biggest game of the season

Leon Britton made his Swansea debut in 2002

Leon Britton says Saturday's game against Aston Villa will be Swansea City's biggest match of the season.

Swansea are eight points outside the Premier League bottom three with eight games remaining, despite losing last time out to Bournemouth.

Villa are bottom of the Premier League with 16 points from 30 games.

"The Aston Villa game is massive... It is the biggest game of the season for us, because it is the next one," Britton said.

Points target

Midfielder Britton feels the 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth, which followed victories at Arsenal and at home to Norwich, has dragged Swansea back into danger.

The 33-year-old feels Swansea need at least six more points for survival - they currently have 33.

"We had two good weeks and results before the Bournemouth game and we are frustrated not to have got any points on the board in that one," Britton said in an interview to be broadcast on Radio Wales Sport.

"In our position we can't afford to be underestimating anyone, we need the points on the board and to get to as close to 40 points as quick as possible.

"Our heads will be back on it, it will be built up as a big, big game, a massive game to try and get the three points and the tally we want.

"Two wins, with our goal difference would take us to 39 points, 40 is the one everyone talks about, but we think 39 or 40 points should be enough to stay up."

Francesco Guidolin managed 14 clubs before joining Swansea City in succession to Garry Monk

Concerns over Guidolin

Britton admits the players have found it difficult to deal with the absence of manager Francesco Guidolin, who spent time in hospital after a chest infection.

Guidolin missed the wins over Arsenal and Norwich City and was not on the touchline for the game at Bournemouth.

"It's been a little bit difficult, with the manager not being there and obviously our thoughts are with him being ill, it's been a difficult situation," Britton said.

"We had it with Garry (Monk) leaving, with Curt (Alan Curtis) taking over and the manager still has his staff here, so obviously the main figurehead isn't here.

"But the staff are in place to run things smoothly and the players are adaptable, we get on with it and concentrate on the games.

"Hopefully soon we will see the manager back out on the training pitch."

