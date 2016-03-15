Aitor Karanka: Middlesbrough coach 'never wanted to leave'

Aitor Karanka has been in charge at the Riverside since November 2013

Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka says he "never wanted to leave" the club despite missing their last game.

Karanka, 42, was absent from Sunday's trip to Charlton as he considered his future following a row, leaving assistant Steve Agnew to take charge.

"I had a meeting today with the players and the staff because we have to be together," he told the club's website.

"It's the only way we can achieve our aim [of promotion]. I couldn't put the crowd in the room as it was too small."

The former Real Madrid player and coach added: "I think the club and me had everything clear. The club never thought to sack me and I never wanted to leave."

Boro were beaten 2-0 at The Valley, the second time they had lost to opposition in the Championship relegation places in the space of six days.

The former centre-half resumed his duties on Monday with the team still second in the table with 10 games remaining.

"I think the passion the people have supporting this club is amazing," the Spaniard added.

"Now I am much stronger because they gave me that energy. I would like to get promotion and it is now in our hands, especially after what happened on Sunday.

"I always said the crowd is behind me at this club and if I am proud of something it is because when we came here two years ago we had 10,000 to 12,000 at the stadium and now we have at least 22,000."

Boro were six points clear at the top of the Championship on 12 January but are now seven points behind leaders Burnley.