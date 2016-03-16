Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino not worried by England call-ups

Harry Kane (left) is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes up to eight of his players could be named in England's next squad.

Second-placed Spurs are five points behind Premier League leaders Leicester but the Argentine said the national side would not damage the title push.

England boss Roy Hodgson will name his squad on Thursday for friendlies against Germany and the Netherlands.

"Maybe we have a big group called up - seven, six, eight. We've trust in the national team," Pochettino said.

Leicester are favourites to secure what would be their first Premier League title, but with eight games remaining Spurs still have a chance of denying the Foxes.

The international break, however, arrives at a crucial point in the campaign and Tottenham are expected to have the largest contingent of players in the England squad of any club in the Premier League.

The league's joint-top scorer Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and Eric Dier are all likely to be called up, while Danny Rose, Ryan Mason, Kieran Trippier and Tom Carroll have also featured for Spurs in recent weeks.

Tottenham fielded an inexperienced side in the first leg of their Europa League match against Borussia Dortmund

Pochettino - whose team must overcome a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League on Thursday - added: "We have contact with all the staff from the national teams and always we need advice and information but we'll never say 'you need to do this or that'.

"When they have international opportunities and a chance to play and prepare for the Euros, it's difficult because they have interests and sometimes it's against our interests.

"We need to understand they need to play and show quality and effort. I'm happy with our communication with the national team - they hear us."

England play Germany in Berlin on 26 March before hosting the Netherlands on 29 March.