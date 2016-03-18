Max O'Leary: Bristol City goalkeeper joins Kidderminster Harriers on loan

Max O'Leary played both games of Bristol City's FA Cup third-round tie against Premier League side West Brom, with the Robins eventually losing the replay 1-0

National League strugglers Kidderminster Harriers have signed Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary on loan until the end of the season.

O'Leary, 19, made his senior Robins debut against Premier League side West Brom in the third round of FA Cup.

He goes straight into Harriers' squad for Saturday's trip to Lincoln City.

He joins a Kidderminster side battling to avoid relegation, bottom of the table and 12 points from safety with nine games left to play.

Meanwhile, Zaine Francis-Angol and Gurjit Singh have been called up for international duty.

Midfielder Francis-Angol is in the Antigua & Barbuda squad for their upcoming CFU Caribbean Cup qualifiers against Aruba and St Kitts & Nevis.

Striker Singh has been included in an initial Punjab FA squad for their upcoming 2016 ConIFA World Championships in May and June.