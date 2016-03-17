La Salle win ninth Belfast Senior Cup by beating St Malachy's

From the section

La Salle celebrate a ninth Belfast Senior Cup win

La Salle earned their ninth Belfast Senior Schools' Cup triumph as they clinched a 3-1 win over St Malachy's in Thursday's final.

Donal Rocks put La Salle ahead in the 10th minute with Declan Dunne doubling their lead four minutes later.

Nathan Fox extended the advantage three minutes into the second half before Paddy Burns pulled a goal back for St Malachy's at New Grosvenor.

Man of the match Fox was sent off late on after getting a second booking.