Match ends, Peterborough United 3, Coventry City 1.
Peterborough United 3-1 Coventry City
-
- From the section Football
Peterborough won at home in League One for the first time since Boxing Day as they avoided an unwanted club record.
Facing a potential sixth straight home league defeat, Posh were kept in it before the break by keeper Ben Alnwick.
But Michael Bostwick's far-post header broke the deadlock on 45 minutes.
Lee Angol then scuffed in a second after being set up by Marcus Maddison and, although Joe Cole pulled one back for City, Harry Beautyman latched onto a poor clearance to make the game safe.
Coventry's eighth defeat in 12 games leaves them in ninth place, still just three points shy of the League One play-off places.
That is only five points better off than 14th-placed Posh, who recorded only their third win in 15 league and cup games.
After being outplayed in the first half, Alnwick repeatedly came to their rescue with seven fine saves, chiefly from Jacob Murphy, who also hit the post after the break.
But, when Bostwick peeled off at the far post to meet Maddison's inswinging right-wing corner, the game changed.
Posh got the second on 61 minutes when Maddison pulled back for Angol to half-hit a shot with his right instep which trickled over the line.
After Murphy had hit the post, he then ran 60 yards down the left to set up 34-year-old Cole, who steered home from 12 yards on 65 minutes.
But, just four minutes later, Romain Vincelot failed to clear his lines and Beautyman pounced to fire home low, right-footed from 12 yards.
Sky Blues boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:
"I'm disappointed with the goals. It's not like us. But it shouldn't have really mattered, because of the opportunities we had.
"That's the harshness of football. We didn't take our chances, then shot ourselves in the foot a little bit conceding the goals.
"Put it in context to where we were last year, surviving on the last day of the season, then we've got to take the positives."
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 1Alnwick
- 6Baldwin
- 8Bostwick
- 12Almeida Santos
- 18FoxBooked at 88mins
- 7TaylorSubstituted forAngolat 56'minutes
- 16BeautymanSubstituted forGillettat 77'minutes
- 33Forrester
- 11Maddison
- 10OztumerSubstituted forCoulthirstat 39'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 41Williams
Substitutes
- 14Tyler
- 17Gillett
- 21Nichols
- 24Angol
- 39Coulthirst
- 40Chettle
- 42Nabi
Coventry
- 23Charles-Cook
- 12Lorentzson
- 4Vincelot
- 21Martin
- 18RickettsBooked at 90mins
- 7Fleck
- 19BigirimanaSubstituted forHendersonat 61'minutes
- 16RoseSubstituted forJonesat 45'minutes
- 25Murphy
- 14Cole
- 32FortunéSubstituted forTudgayat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Lameiras
- 17Phillips
- 20Tudgay
- 42Hunt
- 43Addai
- 44Henderson
- 45Jones
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 6,021
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away13
- Corners
- Home9
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 3, Coventry City 1.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Lee Angol.
Booking
Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Sam Ricketts (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Ricketts (Coventry City).
Hand ball by Lee Angol (Peterborough United).
Aaron Williams (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Lorentzson (Coventry City).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Andrew Fox (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andrew Fox (Peterborough United).
Jodi Jones (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Andrew Fox (Peterborough United).
Jodi Jones (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Joe Cole (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Ben Alnwick.
Attempt saved. John Fleck (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Williams (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Sam Ricketts.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Aaron Martin.
Attempt saved. Joe Cole (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Aaron Williams (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lee Angol (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Martin (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Simon Gillett replaces Harry Beautyman because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Sam Ricketts (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Marcus Tudgay replaces Marc-Antoine Fortuné because of an injury.
Delay in match Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Coventry City) because of an injury.
Foul by Lee Angol (Peterborough United).
(Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Sam Ricketts.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 3, Coventry City 1. Harry Beautyman (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Jodi Jones (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.