Exeter City 1-1 Barnet

Exeter City extended their unbeaten run in League Two to six matches but were held to a draw at home to Barnet.

Jayden Stockley's header at the back post put the Grecians in front, only for it to be cancelled out when Curtis Weston nodded home from 10 yards.

Stockley's free-kick struck the inside of post before John Akinde was fouled in the box by Jordan Moore-Taylor, only to miss the resulting penalty.

Exeter's last chance saw Ryan Harley's shot go over the bar from eight yards.

Barnet sit 15th in League Two, while Exeter are 13th, seven points adrift of the play-off places.