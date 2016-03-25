Exeter City 1-1 Barnet

Match ends, Exeter City 1, Barnet 1.
Exeter City extended their unbeaten run in League Two to six matches but were held to a draw at home to Barnet.
Jayden Stockley's header at the back post put the Grecians in front, only for it to be cancelled out when Curtis Weston nodded home from 10 yards.
Stockley's free-kick struck the inside of post before John Akinde was fouled in the box by Jordan Moore-Taylor, only to miss the resulting penalty.
Exeter's last chance saw Ryan Harley's shot go over the bar from eight yards.
Barnet sit 15th in League Two, while Exeter are 13th, seven points adrift of the play-off places.
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Olejnik
- 6RibeiroSubstituted forNichollsat 85'minutes
- 39BrownBooked at 67mins
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 3Woodman
- 29Watkins
- 7Harley
- 8Oakley
- 10Holmes
- 22WheelerSubstituted forTaylorat 74'minutes
- 33Stockley
Substitutes
- 5McAllister
- 13Morrison
- 14Nicholls
- 26Tillson
- 30Pym
- 31Grant
- 38Taylor
Barnet
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21Stephens
- 37Pearson
- 5N'Gala
- 6Nelson
- 3JohnsonSubstituted forGambinat 40'minutes
- 7Yiadom
- 16ChampionSubstituted forGashat 72'minutes
- 40Taylor
- 28NwoguSubstituted forShomotunat 45'minutes
- 8Weston
- 9Akinde
Substitutes
- 1Stack
- 12Gambin
- 14Togwell
- 18Gash
- 20Shomotun
- 22Stevens
- 36Sesay
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 4,389
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 1, Barnet 1.
Post update
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Jamie Stephens.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Alex Nicholls replaces Christian Ribeiro.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Michael Gash (Barnet).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).
Post update
Luke Gambin (Barnet) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Jake Taylor replaces David Wheeler.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Michael Gash replaces Tom Champion.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Wheeler (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Lee Holmes (Exeter City).
Post update
James Pearson (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Troy Brown (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.