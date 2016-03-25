Close menu
League Two
ExeterExeter City1BarnetBarnet1

Exeter City 1-1 Barnet

Last updated on .From the section Football

Exeter City extended their unbeaten run in League Two to six matches but were held to a draw at home to Barnet.

Jayden Stockley's header at the back post put the Grecians in front, only for it to be cancelled out when Curtis Weston nodded home from 10 yards.

Stockley's free-kick struck the inside of post before John Akinde was fouled in the box by Jordan Moore-Taylor, only to miss the resulting penalty.

Exeter's last chance saw Ryan Harley's shot go over the bar from eight yards.

Barnet sit 15th in League Two, while Exeter are 13th, seven points adrift of the play-off places.

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Olejnik
  • 6RibeiroSubstituted forNichollsat 85'minutes
  • 39BrownBooked at 67mins
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 3Woodman
  • 29Watkins
  • 7Harley
  • 8Oakley
  • 10Holmes
  • 22WheelerSubstituted forTaylorat 74'minutes
  • 33Stockley

Substitutes

  • 5McAllister
  • 13Morrison
  • 14Nicholls
  • 26Tillson
  • 30Pym
  • 31Grant
  • 38Taylor

Barnet

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21Stephens
  • 37Pearson
  • 5N'Gala
  • 6Nelson
  • 3JohnsonSubstituted forGambinat 40'minutes
  • 7Yiadom
  • 16ChampionSubstituted forGashat 72'minutes
  • 40Taylor
  • 28NwoguSubstituted forShomotunat 45'minutes
  • 8Weston
  • 9Akinde

Substitutes

  • 1Stack
  • 12Gambin
  • 14Togwell
  • 18Gash
  • 20Shomotun
  • 22Stevens
  • 36Sesay
Referee:
Trevor Kettle
Attendance:
4,389

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamBarnet
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home18
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Exeter City 1, Barnet 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Exeter City 1, Barnet 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Jamie Stephens.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Exeter City. Alex Nicholls replaces Christian Ribeiro.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  7. Post update

    Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Michael Gash (Barnet).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).

  12. Post update

    Luke Gambin (Barnet) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Exeter City. Jake Taylor replaces David Wheeler.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Michael Gash replaces Tom Champion.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Wheeler (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lee Holmes (Exeter City).

  19. Post update

    James Pearson (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Booking

    Troy Brown (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton38267569373285
2Oxford Utd392012769363372
3Bristol Rovers382151259372268
4Plymouth382081053332068
5Accrington381910961441767
6Portsmouth381615762352763
7Wycombe38179124134760
8Leyton Orient381611115349459
9Wimbledon381511125547856
10Carlisle37131595553254
11Cambridge38159145351254
12Luton37158145149253
13Exeter381411135253-153
14Mansfield381410144744352
15Barnet38139164956-748
16Crawley38138174358-1547
17Newport381011174054-1441
18Morecambe38117205767-1040
19Notts County37117194766-1940
20Yeovil38912173650-1439
21Hartlepool36116193755-1839
22Stevenage38811194564-1935
23York38610224171-3028
24Dag & Red38510233466-3225
View full League Two table

