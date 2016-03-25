Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 3, Lincoln City 2.
Tranmere Rovers 3-2 Lincoln City
-
- From the section Football
Adam Mekki's late goal saw Tranmere beat 10-man Lincoln and move in to the final National League play-off spot.
Imps defender Bradley Wood was shown a straight red card for blocking Jeff Hughes' goal-bound shot in the area, and striker James Norwood slotted the subsequent penalty to put Rovers ahead.
George Maris' header then drew Lincoln level soon after, only for Jake Kirby's hooked shot to restore Tranmere's lead.
Robbie McDaid headed a second equaliser before Mekki's deflected strike won it.
Tranmere are now fifth in the table, two points behind Braintree in fourth, while Lincoln remain in 10th.
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 7Vaughan
- 24McNulty
- 8Harris
- 16Hill
- 12IhiekweBooked at 90mins
- 23KirbySubstituted forMekkiat 64'minutes
- 4Jennings
- 20Hughes
- 9Taylor-FletcherSubstituted forFenwickat 75'minutes
- 10Norwood
Substitutes
- 13Turner
- 15Riley
- 17Mekki
- 29Higdon
- 37Fenwick
Lincoln City
- 1Farman
- 2WoodBooked at 38mins
- 5Waterfall
- 7Muldoon
- 18Beevers
- 6Bush
- 12Hawkridge
- 9RheadSubstituted forMcDaidat 54'minutes
- 8PowerBooked at 65mins
- 29Maris
- 3TempestSubstituted forSimmonsat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Grant
- 16Simmons
- 19McDaid
- 24Wildin
- 26Howe
- Referee:
- Adrian Holmes
- Attendance:
- 5,366
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 3, Lincoln City 2.
Foul by Alan Power (Lincoln City).
Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick.
Booking
Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers).
Robbie McDaid (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers.
Attempt missed. Scott Fenwick (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 3, Lincoln City 2. Adam Mekki (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jay Harris.
Attempt blocked. Adam Mekki (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Scott Fenwick tries a through ball, but Scott Fenwick is caught offside.
Attempt missed. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by George Maris (Lincoln City).
Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jeff Hughes (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Adam Mekki.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Scott Fenwick replaces Gary Taylor-Fletcher.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Lincoln City 2. Robbie McDaid (Lincoln City) header from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Terry Hawkridge with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Robbie McDaid (Lincoln City) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Terry Hawkridge with a cross.
Foul by Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
George Maris (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Attempt missed. Gary Taylor-Fletcher (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Attempt saved. Robbie McDaid (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Offside, Tranmere Rovers. James Norwood tries a through ball, but James Norwood is caught offside.
Foul by Chris Bush (Lincoln City).
Jeff Hughes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick.
Booking
Alan Power (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alan Power (Lincoln City).
Jeff Hughes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Adam Mekki replaces Jake Kirby.
Offside, Lincoln City. Robbie McDaid tries a through ball, but Robbie McDaid is caught offside.
Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Gary Taylor-Fletcher tries a through ball, but Gary Taylor-Fletcher is caught offside.
Foul by Terry Hawkridge (Lincoln City).
Jeff Hughes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Corner, Lincoln City.