Tranmere Rovers 3-2 Lincoln City

Adam Mekki's late goal saw Tranmere beat 10-man Lincoln and move in to the final National League play-off spot.

Imps defender Bradley Wood was shown a straight red card for blocking Jeff Hughes' goal-bound shot in the area, and striker James Norwood slotted the subsequent penalty to put Rovers ahead.

George Maris' header then drew Lincoln level soon after, only for Jake Kirby's hooked shot to restore Tranmere's lead.

Robbie McDaid headed a second equaliser before Mekki's deflected strike won it.

Tranmere are now fifth in the table, two points behind Braintree in fourth, while Lincoln remain in 10th.