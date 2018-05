Aaron Wilbraham was among the goalscorers as Bristol City thumped Bolton 6-0.

Bolton's new owners saw a dismal performance at Bristol City as the Robins thrashed Wanderers 6-0 to move six points clear of the relegation zone. Bolton are now 12 points short of safety.

It was also a bad day for Leeds - thumped 4-1 at home by Huddersfield - while Burnley were denied a seventh straight win by a last-minute equaliser at home to Wolves and Brighton moved back into the top two.

Saturday's Championship reports

Derby 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Birmingham City 1-1 Fulham

Brentford 0-1 Blackburn

Bristol City 6-0 Bolton

Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton

Ipswich 0-1 Rotherham

Leeds 1-4 Huddersfield

MK Dons 1-2 Brighton

Preston 1-1 QPR

Reading 1-1 Cardiff

Sheff Wed 3-0 Charlton