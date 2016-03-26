Dover Athletic 5-0 Torquay United

Match ends, Dover Athletic 5, Torquay United 0.
Play-off hopefuls Dover Athletic ended Torquay United's four-game streak of clean sheets with a 5-0 rout.
Ricky Modeste grabbed the first of four first-half goals when he pounced on Nicky Miller's rebounded effort.
The Whites grabbed their second and third goals through a Nicky Deverdics penalty and a composed Miller finish.
Stefan Payne grabbed his fifth goal in five games from a Modeste cross before Chris Kinnear finished the scoring when he rifled in from distance.
Line-ups
Dover
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 2Magri
- 6OrluSubstituted forEssamat 76'minutes
- 7Modeste
- 5Raggett
- 18Parkinson
- 27Braham-Barrett
- 4Kinnear
- 17Deverdics
- 9MillerBooked at 43minsSubstituted forCrawfordat 62'minutes
- 23PayneBooked at 13minsSubstituted forMurphyat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Bellamy
- 10Murphy
- 25Crawford
- 26Marsh
- 28Essam
Torquay
Formation 5-3-2
- 26Moore
- 29BerrySubstituted forAllenat 14'minutes
- 5MacDonald
- 4Rees
- 3Butler
- 18SmithSubstituted forGerringat 46'minutes
- 25Verma
- 16Richards
- 14Ajala
- 12Harrad
- 17BlissettSubstituted forYoungat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fisher
- 7Allen
- 8Young
- 22Gerring
- 28Wright
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 1,367
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dover Athletic 5, Torquay United 0.
Corner, Dover Athletic.
Attempt missed. Craig Braham-Barrett (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Courtney Richards (Torquay United).
Harry Crawford (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.
Corner, Dover Athletic.
Foul by Craig Braham-Barrett (Dover Athletic).
Iffy Allen (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Sean Raggett (Dover Athletic).
Dan Butler (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Offside, Torquay United. Josh Rees tries a through ball, but Josh Rees is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Dover Athletic 5, Torquay United 0. Chris Kinnear (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nicky Deverdics.
Attempt saved. Ricky Modeste (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Hand ball by Ben Gerring (Torquay United).
Foul by Harry Crawford (Dover Athletic).
Ben Gerring (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Sean Raggett (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Connor Essam replaces Richard Orlu.
Foul by Iffy Allen (Torquay United).