Dover Athletic 5-0 Torquay United

From the section National League

Stefan Payne has now scored 17 goals in 36 appearances for Dover Athletic this season

Play-off hopefuls Dover Athletic ended Torquay United's four-game streak of clean sheets with a 5-0 rout.

Ricky Modeste grabbed the first of four first-half goals when he pounced on Nicky Miller's rebounded effort.

The Whites grabbed their second and third goals through a Nicky Deverdics penalty and a composed Miller finish.

Stefan Payne grabbed his fifth goal in five games from a Modeste cross before Chris Kinnear finished the scoring when he rifled in from distance.