National League
DoverDover Athletic5TorquayTorquay United0

Dover Athletic 5-0 Torquay United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Stefan Payne
Stefan Payne has now scored 17 goals in 36 appearances for Dover Athletic this season

Play-off hopefuls Dover Athletic ended Torquay United's four-game streak of clean sheets with a 5-0 rout.

Ricky Modeste grabbed the first of four first-half goals when he pounced on Nicky Miller's rebounded effort.

The Whites grabbed their second and third goals through a Nicky Deverdics penalty and a composed Miller finish.

Stefan Payne grabbed his fifth goal in five games from a Modeste cross before Chris Kinnear finished the scoring when he rifled in from distance.

Line-ups

Dover

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 2Magri
  • 6OrluSubstituted forEssamat 76'minutes
  • 7Modeste
  • 5Raggett
  • 18Parkinson
  • 27Braham-Barrett
  • 4Kinnear
  • 17Deverdics
  • 9MillerBooked at 43minsSubstituted forCrawfordat 62'minutes
  • 23PayneBooked at 13minsSubstituted forMurphyat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Bellamy
  • 10Murphy
  • 25Crawford
  • 26Marsh
  • 28Essam

Torquay

Formation 5-3-2

  • 26Moore
  • 29BerrySubstituted forAllenat 14'minutes
  • 5MacDonald
  • 4Rees
  • 3Butler
  • 18SmithSubstituted forGerringat 46'minutes
  • 25Verma
  • 16Richards
  • 14Ajala
  • 12Harrad
  • 17BlissettSubstituted forYoungat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fisher
  • 7Allen
  • 8Young
  • 22Gerring
  • 28Wright
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
1,367

Match Stats

Home TeamDoverAway TeamTorquay
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dover Athletic 5, Torquay United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dover Athletic 5, Torquay United 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dover Athletic.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Braham-Barrett (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Courtney Richards (Torquay United).

  6. Post update

    Harry Crawford (Dover Athletic) wins a free kick.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Dover Athletic.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Craig Braham-Barrett (Dover Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Iffy Allen (Torquay United) wins a free kick.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sean Raggett (Dover Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Dan Butler (Torquay United) wins a free kick.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Torquay United. Josh Rees tries a through ball, but Josh Rees is caught offside.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Dover Athletic 5, Torquay United 0. Chris Kinnear (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nicky Deverdics.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ricky Modeste (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Ben Gerring (Torquay United).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Harry Crawford (Dover Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Ben Gerring (Torquay United) wins a free kick.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sean Raggett (Dover Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Dover Athletic. Connor Essam replaces Richard Orlu.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Iffy Allen (Torquay United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham402511475264986
2Forest Green40258764362883
3Grimsby372012571314072
4Dover382081069462368
5Braintree381911843261768
6Tranmere4018121054401466
7Eastleigh38189115648863
8Wrexham391881364451962
9Gateshead40188144958-962
10Lincoln City401511146156556
11Bromley40167176162-155
12Macclesfield39166175243954
13Woking39148175956350
14Barrow381311145164-1350
15Aldershot39138184261-1947
16Southport401210184055-1546
17Chester391110185159-843
18Guiseley39914163658-2241
19Halifax371010174969-2040
20Altrincham38911184062-2238
21Torquay38911184167-2638
22Boreham Wood39813183141-1037
23Welling40611233057-2729
24Kidderminster39610234063-2328
View full National League table

