Remi Garde: Aston Villa manager leaves after 147 days in charge

A club statement thanked Remi Garde for his efforts "during a difficult time"

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde has left by mutual consent after just 147 days at the Premier League's bottom club.

The 49-year-old Frenchman replaced Tim Sherwood on a three-and-a-half-year deal in November, but departs after six successive defeats.

His last game in charge was a 1-0 defeat at Swansea City on 19 March, a result that left Villa 12 points from safety with seven games remaining.

Villa won only two of their 20 league games during Garde's tenure.

A club statement thanked the former Arsenal player for his efforts "during a difficult period" and said Eric Black would take temporary charge.

The decision to part company with Garde followed eight days of negotiations that concluded late on Tuesday, according to BBC Sport's Pat Murphy.

The announcement came on the day the club said it had begun working with former Football Association executive Adrian Bevington.

Birmingham businessman Steven Hollis has already become the club's new chairman in a boardroom reshuffle.

Former Governor of the Bank of England Lord King, ex-Football Association chairman David Bernstein and former manager Brian Little have also become directors.

Chief executive Tom Fox and sporting director Hendrik Almstadt left the club earlier this month.

Owner Randy Lerner, who put Villa up for sale last May, has upset fans who are unhappy about the lack of investment and the decision-making at the club.

Former Lyon boss Garde was said to be considering his future at the club after being unable to make any signings during the January transfer window.

He has also been among those who have criticised the players for a perceived lack of desire.

Garde had become increasingly dispirited by performances and said he felt "humiliated" after a 6-0 defeat by Liverpool last month. It was the first time the Midlands club had let in six at home in a league game since October 1983.

His only victories came against Norwich City and Crystal Palace in the league, and League Two Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup.

He recently refused to comment on reports Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is keen for him to return to the Ligue 1 club next season.

Villa's next Premier League match is against Chelsea at home on 2 April.

Media playback is not supported on this device How does Garde's record compare?

Analysis

BBC Radio 5 live football reporter Pat Murphy:

Asked about the timing of the decision, announced during England's friendly with the Netherlands on Tuesday, Murphy said: "A good day to bury bad news? I honestly don't think so.

"Negotiations have been tortuous and labyrinthine. I think it's just the usual cock-up, yet another farcical period in Villa's recent history.

"Garde didn't think much of the players and the feeling was mutual. He was promised players when he signed, but Lerner turned the tap off and he felt badly let down.

"I don't think Villa could go any lower. But the players who got them into this situation are still standing. They should be looking over their shoulders."

Who could take over?

Nigel Pearson got Leicester promoted into the Premier League in 2013-14 and kept them up in 2014-15

Murphy says Villa approached former Everton, Manchester United and Real Sociedad manager David Moyes last year, but he was "unimpressed".

However, Murphy says Moyes, who was sacked by the La Liga club in November, would now "like talks".

Other candidates include Burnley's Sean Dyche, Hull's Steve Bruce, Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy and former Leicester manager Nigel Pearson.