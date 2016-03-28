Crewe Alexandra 0-1 Bradford City

Jamie Proctor has scored four goals for Bradford City since joining from Fleetwood Town in February 2016

Bradford City moved up to fifth in the League One table as Jamie Proctor's second-half goal sealed victory against bottom-of-the-table Crewe Alexandra.

Proctor scored the only goal of the game when he capitalised on George Ray's defensive mishap to fire home.

Crewe had the chance to take the lead earlier on when Lauri Dalla Valle drilled an effort wide of the mark.

The Bantams had a late penalty appeal turned away when Alex keeper Ben Garratt brought down Steven Davies.

The result means Crewe are now 11 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table with seven games left to play, while Bradford maintain their two-point cushion in the play-off places.