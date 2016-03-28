League One
Crewe0Bradford1

Crewe Alexandra 0-1 Bradford City

Jamie Proctor
Jamie Proctor has scored four goals for Bradford City since joining from Fleetwood Town in February 2016

Bradford City moved up to fifth in the League One table as Jamie Proctor's second-half goal sealed victory against bottom-of-the-table Crewe Alexandra.

Proctor scored the only goal of the game when he capitalised on George Ray's defensive mishap to fire home.

Crewe had the chance to take the lead earlier on when Lauri Dalla Valle drilled an effort wide of the mark.

The Bantams had a late penalty appeal turned away when Alex keeper Ben Garratt brought down Steven Davies.

The result means Crewe are now 11 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table with seven games left to play, while Bradford maintain their two-point cushion in the play-off places.

Line-ups

Crewe

  • 1Garratt
  • 2Turton
  • 5RayBooked at 62mins
  • 3Guthrie
  • 41Bakayogo
  • 25AinleySubstituted forCooperat 82'minutes
  • 15Fox
  • 18Bingham
  • 31Kirk
  • 10Inman
  • 12Dalla ValleSubstituted forUdohat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Davis
  • 6Nugent
  • 11Cooper
  • 13Richards
  • 20Jones
  • 36Hitchcock
  • 39Udoh

Bradford

  • 1Williams
  • 2Darby
  • 5Clarke
  • 18Routis
  • 3Meredith
  • 29McMahonBooked at 70mins
  • 11Knott
  • 21Thorpe
  • 17ReidSubstituted forMorrisat 90+3'minutes
  • 10ClarkeSubstituted forDaviesat 72'minutes
  • 19ProctorSubstituted forHansonat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Hanson
  • 14Morris
  • 15Leigh
  • 20Morais
  • 24Davies
  • 26Anderson
  • 30Cracknell
Referee:
Kevin Wright
Attendance:
5,320

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Bradford City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Bradford City 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Josh Morris replaces Kyel Reid.

Foul by Billy Bingham (Crewe Alexandra).

Nathan Clarke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. James Hanson (Bradford City) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.

Zoumana Bakayogo (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyel Reid (Bradford City).

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Stephen Darby.

Foul by Steve Davies (Bradford City).

George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. George Cooper replaces Callum Ainley.

Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Billy Knott (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Udoh (Crewe Alexandra).

Foul by Billy Knott (Bradford City).

Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kyel Reid (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. James Hanson replaces Jamie Proctor.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Steve Davies replaces Billy Clarke.

Attempt missed. Daniel Udoh (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Daniel Udoh replaces Lauri Dalla Valle.

Zoumana Bakayogo (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Tony McMahon (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by George Ray.

Billy Bingham (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Bradford City).

Attempt saved. Tom Thorpe (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Booking

George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kyel Reid (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Ray (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt missed. Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Bradford City).

George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Nathan Clarke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Fox (Crewe Alexandra).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton392361050331775
2Wigan392014565353074
3Walsall371911757381968
4Gillingham381991065442166
5Millwall391981260441665
6Bradford391810114538764
7Barnsley391951560481262
8Rochdale39169145550557
9Coventry3815111259431656
10Scunthorpe391511134943656
11Port Vale401511144547-256
12Sheff Utd381510135550555
13Southend381510135049155
14Peterborough38156176561451
15Swindon38148165663-750
16Bury391311154862-1450
17Shrewsbury381210164757-1046
18Chesterfield39127204860-1243
19Blackpool40119203750-1342
20Fleetwood381011174348-541
21Oldham38817133750-1341
22Doncaster39910203956-1737
23Colchester38710215087-3731
24Crewe39612214069-2930
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story