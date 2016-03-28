Crewe Alexandra 0-1 Bradford City

Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Bradford City 1.
Bradford City moved up to fifth in the League One table as Jamie Proctor's second-half goal sealed victory against bottom-of-the-table Crewe Alexandra.
Proctor scored the only goal of the game when he capitalised on George Ray's defensive mishap to fire home.
Crewe had the chance to take the lead earlier on when Lauri Dalla Valle drilled an effort wide of the mark.
The Bantams had a late penalty appeal turned away when Alex keeper Ben Garratt brought down Steven Davies.
The result means Crewe are now 11 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table with seven games left to play, while Bradford maintain their two-point cushion in the play-off places.
Line-ups
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 2Turton
- 5RayBooked at 62mins
- 3Guthrie
- 41Bakayogo
- 25AinleySubstituted forCooperat 82'minutes
- 15Fox
- 18Bingham
- 31Kirk
- 10Inman
- 12Dalla ValleSubstituted forUdohat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Davis
- 6Nugent
- 11Cooper
- 13Richards
- 20Jones
- 36Hitchcock
- 39Udoh
Bradford
- 1Williams
- 2Darby
- 5Clarke
- 18Routis
- 3Meredith
- 29McMahonBooked at 70mins
- 11Knott
- 21Thorpe
- 17ReidSubstituted forMorrisat 90+3'minutes
- 10ClarkeSubstituted forDaviesat 72'minutes
- 19ProctorSubstituted forHansonat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hanson
- 14Morris
- 15Leigh
- 20Morais
- 24Davies
- 26Anderson
- 30Cracknell
- Referee:
- Kevin Wright
- Attendance:
- 5,320
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Bradford City 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Josh Morris replaces Kyel Reid.
Foul by Billy Bingham (Crewe Alexandra).
Nathan Clarke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. James Hanson (Bradford City) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.
Zoumana Bakayogo (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyel Reid (Bradford City).
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Stephen Darby.
Foul by Steve Davies (Bradford City).
George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. George Cooper replaces Callum Ainley.
Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Billy Knott (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Udoh (Crewe Alexandra).
Foul by Billy Knott (Bradford City).
Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kyel Reid (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. James Hanson replaces Jamie Proctor.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Steve Davies replaces Billy Clarke.
Attempt missed. Daniel Udoh (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Daniel Udoh replaces Lauri Dalla Valle.
Zoumana Bakayogo (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tony McMahon (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by George Ray.
Billy Bingham (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Bradford City).
Attempt saved. Tom Thorpe (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyel Reid (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Ray (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt missed. Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Bradford City).
George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nathan Clarke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Fox (Crewe Alexandra).