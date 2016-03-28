Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Blackpool

Remi Matthews made a fine save to deny Mark Cullen in the first half

Mark Cullen's late goal gave Blackpool a precious three points at fellow League One strugglers Doncaster.

Liam Smith played Cullen in on goal and his deflected effort left Rovers keeper Remi Matthews with no chance.

The visitors had the better of the first half with Matthews forced into saves by Danny Philliskirk and Cullen.

Rovers midfielder Tommy Rowe saw a shot come back off the crossbar after the break, but the defeat left them four points adrift of safety.

Doncaster, whose boss Darren Ferguson called Friday's 4-1 defeat by Colchester "a complete embarrassment", have now failed to win any of their last 14 league matches.

Cullen's late intervention gave Blackpool a second successive away win but they are just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It's a horrendous record, there's been some really poor performances.

"And you get to a situation like today when even though the performance is a better one and we're in the ascendancy, we still don't win the game.

"It was a must-win game and now we're in a really difficult situation, but we have to keep going, making sure we had the aggression we had today for the remaining games, and hope we can get out of it.

"We just switched off, the boy's hit it and it ricocheted off someone and gone in - it's something we need on our side and it just hasn't happened."