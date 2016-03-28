Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Blackpool

League One
Doncaster0Blackpool1

Mark Cullen and Remi Matthews
Remi Matthews made a fine save to deny Mark Cullen in the first half

Mark Cullen's late goal gave Blackpool a precious three points at fellow League One strugglers Doncaster.

Liam Smith played Cullen in on goal and his deflected effort left Rovers keeper Remi Matthews with no chance.

The visitors had the better of the first half with Matthews forced into saves by Danny Philliskirk and Cullen.

Rovers midfielder Tommy Rowe saw a shot come back off the crossbar after the break, but the defeat left them four points adrift of safety.

Doncaster, whose boss Darren Ferguson called Friday's 4-1 defeat by Colchester "a complete embarrassment", have now failed to win any of their last 14 league matches.

Cullen's late intervention gave Blackpool a second successive away win but they are just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It's a horrendous record, there's been some really poor performances.

"And you get to a situation like today when even though the performance is a better one and we're in the ascendancy, we still don't win the game.

"It was a must-win game and now we're in a really difficult situation, but we have to keep going, making sure we had the aggression we had today for the remaining games, and hope we can get out of it.

"We just switched off, the boy's hit it and it ricocheted off someone and gone in - it's something we need on our side and it just hasn't happened."

Line-ups

Doncaster

  • 42Matthews
  • 2Lund
  • 38Alcock
  • 6ButlerBooked at 14mins
  • 20Taylor-Sinclair
  • 26Coppinger
  • 29MiddletonBooked at 38mins
  • 37CalderSubstituted forStewartat 71'minutes
  • 24Rowe
  • 11WilliamsBooked at 70mins
  • 7McSheffreySubstituted forTysonat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Evina
  • 8Chaplow
  • 12Stuckmann
  • 14Tyson
  • 21Mandeville
  • 27Stewart
  • 41Longbottom

Blackpool

  • 1Doyle
  • 2WhiteBooked at 45mins
  • 15AldredBooked at 42mins
  • 5Robertson
  • 24Higham
  • 17PhilliskirkBooked at 69mins
  • 19NorrisBooked at 84minsSubstituted forSmithat 84'minutes
  • 8Potts
  • 4McAlisterSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 66'minutes
  • 27BlythSubstituted forPatersonat 80'minutes
  • 9Cullen

Substitutes

  • 3Ferguson
  • 20Paterson
  • 21Osayi-Samuel
  • 22Smith
  • 23Letheren
  • 25Aimson
  • 28Yeates
Referee:
Keith Hill
Attendance:
5,575

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home20
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackpool 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackpool 1.

Foul by Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Doncaster Rovers).

Jacob Blyth (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers).

Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cameron Stewart (Doncaster Rovers).

Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Cullen (Blackpool).

Goal!

Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackpool 1. Mark Cullen (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin Paterson (Blackpool).

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Liam Smith replaces David Norris.

Booking

David Norris (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.

Attempt blocked. Mark Cullen (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bright Samuel (Blackpool).

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Martin Paterson replaces Jacob Blyth.

Attempt saved. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers).

Tom Aldred (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Nathan Tyson replaces Gary McSheffrey.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Cameron Stewart replaces Riccardo Calder.

Booking

Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers).

David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool).

Foul by Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers).

Mark Cullen (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Bright Samuel replaces Jim McAlister.

Attempt missed. Harry Middleton (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Jacob Blyth (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Mitchell Lund (Doncaster Rovers).

Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton392361050331775
2Wigan392014565353074
3Walsall371911757381968
4Gillingham381991065442166
5Millwall391981260441665
6Bradford391810114538764
7Barnsley391951560481262
8Rochdale39169145550557
9Coventry3815111259431656
10Scunthorpe391511134943656
11Port Vale401511144547-256
12Sheff Utd381510135550555
13Southend381510135049155
14Peterborough38156176561451
15Swindon38148165663-750
16Bury391311154862-1450
17Shrewsbury381210164757-1046
18Chesterfield39127204860-1243
19Blackpool40119203750-1342
20Fleetwood381011174348-541
21Oldham38817133750-1341
22Doncaster39910203956-1737
23Colchester38710215087-3731
24Crewe39612214069-2930
View full League One table

Top Stories

