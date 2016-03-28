Cambridge United 0-0 Oxford United

Last updated on .From the section Football

Oxford United forward Kemar Roofe has scored 24 goals this season

Promotion-chasing Oxford United and Cambridge United played out a goalless draw at the Abbey Stadium.

Luke Berry had a fine chance to give the hosts an early lead but nodded Max Clark's corner over the bar.

After the break Chris Maguire teed up Kemar Roofe, but the Oxford forward headed his inswinging cross high.

The visitors, who remain second in League Two, had calls for a penalty waved away late on when Berry looked to have handled Liam Sercombe's cross.

The result means that Oxford had their four-point cushion on third place halved by virtue of Plymouth's 3-2 win against York.

Meanwhile, Cambridge slip a place to 12th.