Cambridge United 0-0 Oxford United

Match ends, Cambridge United 0, Oxford United 0.
Promotion-chasing Oxford United and Cambridge United played out a goalless draw at the Abbey Stadium.
Luke Berry had a fine chance to give the hosts an early lead but nodded Max Clark's corner over the bar.
After the break Chris Maguire teed up Kemar Roofe, but the Oxford forward headed his inswinging cross high.
The visitors, who remain second in League Two, had calls for a penalty waved away late on when Berry looked to have handled Liam Sercombe's cross.
The result means that Oxford had their four-point cushion on third place halved by virtue of Plymouth's 3-2 win against York.
Meanwhile, Cambridge slip a place to 12th.
Line-ups
Cambridge
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 35Norris
- 25Furlong
- 6Legge
- 14Coulson
- 34Haynes
- 16DunneBooked at 49mins
- 12ClarkSubstituted forSimpsonat 75'minutes
- 22WilliamsonSubstituted forIsmailat 71'minutes
- 8Berry
- 11Dunk
- 21Spencer
Substitutes
- 2Omozusi
- 5Roberts
- 13Beasant
- 15Simpson
- 20Ismail
- 28Horne
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Buchel
- 5MullinsSubstituted forLongat 19'minutes
- 6WrightBooked at 87mins
- 33Dunkley
- 3SkarzBooked at 38mins
- 11MacDonald
- 8Sercombe
- 14Ruffels
- 28MaguireBooked at 62minsSubstituted forWaringat 77'minutes
- 4Roofe
- 29BowerySubstituted forHyltonat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Slocombe
- 7Waring
- 10Hylton
- 17Giles
- 22Long
- 24Ashby
- 40Jeacock
- Referee:
- Mark Haywood
- Attendance:
- 6,108
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 0, Oxford United 0.
Post update
Foul by Josh Ruffels (Oxford United).
Post update
Luke Berry (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Skarz (Oxford United).
Post update
James Spencer (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Danny Hylton (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).
Post update
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Joe Skarz.
Booking
Jake Wright (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Spencer (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Danny Hylton (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Leon Legge (Cambridge United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cheyenne Dunkley (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Josh Coulson.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. George Waring replaces Chris Maguire.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Robbie Simpson replaces Max Clark.
Post update
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Leon Legge.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Zeli Ismail replaces Ben Williamson.
Post update
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Ryan Haynes.