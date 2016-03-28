Close menu
League Two
CambridgeCambridge United0Oxford UtdOxford United0

Cambridge United 0-0 Oxford United

Kemar Roofe
Oxford United forward Kemar Roofe has scored 24 goals this season

Promotion-chasing Oxford United and Cambridge United played out a goalless draw at the Abbey Stadium.

Luke Berry had a fine chance to give the hosts an early lead but nodded Max Clark's corner over the bar.

After the break Chris Maguire teed up Kemar Roofe, but the Oxford forward headed his inswinging cross high.

The visitors, who remain second in League Two, had calls for a penalty waved away late on when Berry looked to have handled Liam Sercombe's cross.

The result means that Oxford had their four-point cushion on third place halved by virtue of Plymouth's 3-2 win against York.

Meanwhile, Cambridge slip a place to 12th.

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Norris
  • 25Furlong
  • 6Legge
  • 14Coulson
  • 34Haynes
  • 16DunneBooked at 49mins
  • 12ClarkSubstituted forSimpsonat 75'minutes
  • 22WilliamsonSubstituted forIsmailat 71'minutes
  • 8Berry
  • 11Dunk
  • 21Spencer

Substitutes

  • 2Omozusi
  • 5Roberts
  • 13Beasant
  • 15Simpson
  • 20Ismail
  • 28Horne

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Buchel
  • 5MullinsSubstituted forLongat 19'minutes
  • 6WrightBooked at 87mins
  • 33Dunkley
  • 3SkarzBooked at 38mins
  • 11MacDonald
  • 8Sercombe
  • 14Ruffels
  • 28MaguireBooked at 62minsSubstituted forWaringat 77'minutes
  • 4Roofe
  • 29BowerySubstituted forHyltonat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Slocombe
  • 7Waring
  • 10Hylton
  • 17Giles
  • 22Long
  • 24Ashby
  • 40Jeacock
Referee:
Mark Haywood
Attendance:
6,108

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cambridge United 0, Oxford United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cambridge United 0, Oxford United 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Josh Ruffels (Oxford United).

  4. Post update

    Luke Berry (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joe Skarz (Oxford United).

  6. Post update

    James Spencer (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Danny Hylton (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Joe Skarz.

  10. Booking

    Jake Wright (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Spencer (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Danny Hylton (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Leon Legge (Cambridge United).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cheyenne Dunkley (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Josh Coulson.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Oxford United. George Waring replaces Chris Maguire.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Cambridge United. Robbie Simpson replaces Max Clark.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Leon Legge.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Cambridge United. Zeli Ismail replaces Ben Williamson.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Ryan Haynes.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton39268571393286
2Oxford Utd402013769363373
3Plymouth392181056352171
4Accrington392010963441970
5Bristol Rovers392151361402168
6Portsmouth381615762352763
7Wycombe391710124134761
8Leyton Orient391611125351259
9Carlisle38141595855357
10Wimbledon381511125547856
11Exeter391511135453156
12Cambridge391510145351255
13Mansfield391411144946353
14Luton38158155251153
15Barnet39149165157-651
16Crawley39138184360-1747
17Hartlepool37126193955-1642
18Newport391011184056-1641
19Notts County38118194766-1941
20Morecambe38117205767-1040
21Yeovil38912173650-1439
22Stevenage38811194564-1935
23York39610234374-3128
24Dag & Red38510233466-3225
View full League Two table

