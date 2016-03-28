Close menu
League Two
NewportNewport County0AccringtonAccrington Stanley2

Newport County 0-2 Accrington Stanley

Alex Rodman of Newport County gets away from Matty Pearson
Newport had drawn 2-2 away at Accrington earlier in the season.

Accrington Stanley kept pace with their League Two promotion rivals as two goals in two first-half minutes secured victory at Newport County.

Billy Kee opened the scoring with a close range finish after Joe Day could only parry Matty Pearson's shot.

Josh Windass doubled the lead two minutes later when he converted Piero Mingoia's cross from the right.

Stanley move up to fourth but remain one point outside the automatic promotion spots.

Newport's third successive defeat sees them drop to 18th in the table, but they remain 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

Newport County manager Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Wales: "They are an honest bunch but today they let me down. I thought it was a below par performance after the goals.

"My son's eight and he would probably run around the pitch more enthusiastically than some of them.

"The aim was to stay up and get over the line and we're getting closer. The quicker we do it, the better."

Line-ups

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Day
  • 4Jones
  • 12DonacienSubstituted forOwen-Evansat 45'minutes
  • 5DaviesSubstituted forMeechanat 74'minutes
  • 2Holmes
  • 8KlukowskiSubstituted forPartridgeat 61'minutes
  • 33Byrne
  • 23Rodman
  • 3Barrow
  • 19Boden
  • 39Gosling

Substitutes

  • 15Green
  • 20Owen-Evans
  • 21Partridge
  • 22Parselle
  • 26Meechan

Accrington

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Etheridge
  • 34Halliday
  • 24Hughes
  • 5DaviesBooked at 12mins
  • 2Pearson
  • 18Brown
  • 28Conneely
  • 8WindassSubstituted forBocoat 71'minutes
  • 11McConvilleSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 73'minutes
  • 7Mingoia
  • 29Kee

Substitutes

  • 6Proctor
  • 9Little
  • 10Gornell
  • 22Buxton
  • 26Boco
  • 30Fosu-Henry
  • 33Mooney
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
2,218

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Top Stories