Newport County 0-2 Accrington Stanley

Match ends, Newport County 0, Accrington Stanley 2.
Accrington Stanley kept pace with their League Two promotion rivals as two goals in two first-half minutes secured victory at Newport County.
Billy Kee opened the scoring with a close range finish after Joe Day could only parry Matty Pearson's shot.
Josh Windass doubled the lead two minutes later when he converted Piero Mingoia's cross from the right.
Stanley move up to fourth but remain one point outside the automatic promotion spots.
Newport's third successive defeat sees them drop to 18th in the table, but they remain 13 points clear of the relegation zone.
Newport County manager Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Wales: "They are an honest bunch but today they let me down. I thought it was a below par performance after the goals.
"My son's eight and he would probably run around the pitch more enthusiastically than some of them.
"The aim was to stay up and get over the line and we're getting closer. The quicker we do it, the better."
Line-ups
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Day
- 4Jones
- 12DonacienSubstituted forOwen-Evansat 45'minutes
- 5DaviesSubstituted forMeechanat 74'minutes
- 2Holmes
- 8KlukowskiSubstituted forPartridgeat 61'minutes
- 33Byrne
- 23Rodman
- 3Barrow
- 19Boden
- 39Gosling
Substitutes
- 15Green
- 20Owen-Evans
- 21Partridge
- 22Parselle
- 26Meechan
Accrington
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Etheridge
- 34Halliday
- 24Hughes
- 5DaviesBooked at 12mins
- 2Pearson
- 18Brown
- 28Conneely
- 8WindassSubstituted forBocoat 71'minutes
- 11McConvilleSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 73'minutes
- 7Mingoia
- 29Kee
Substitutes
- 6Proctor
- 9Little
- 10Gornell
- 22Buxton
- 26Boco
- 30Fosu-Henry
- 33Mooney
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 2,218
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 0, Accrington Stanley 2.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Tom Meechan.
Attempt saved. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Darren Jones.
Attempt missed. Jake Gosling (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Mark Byrne (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Romuald Boco (Accrington Stanley).
Alex Rodman (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Brad Halliday (Accrington Stanley).
Alex Rodman (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Brad Halliday (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt missed. Romuald Boco (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Piero Mingoia (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution, Newport County. Tom Meechan replaces Ben Davies.
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Tarique Fosu-Henry replaces Sean McConville.
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Romuald Boco replaces Josh Windass.
Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Mark Byrne (Newport County).
Post update
Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.