Close menu
League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient0HartlepoolHartlepool United2

Leyton Orient 0-2 Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Billy Paynter
Hartlepool striker Billy Paynter has scored 13 goals this season

Hartlepool stretched their unbeaten run to six games with victory at play-off hopefuls Leyton Orient.

Billy Paynter gave the visitors the lead after the break when he converted Jake Carroll's cross at the back post.

Nathan Thomas made it 2-0 when he drifted in from the right and drilled a low shot past Alex Cisak.

The O's, beaten twice over the Easter holiday, tried to get back into it, but visiting keeper Trevor Carson denied Jay Simpson and Blair Turgott.

They remain eighth in League Two, two points outside the play-off places, while Hartlepool's win moved them up to 17th.

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Cisak
  • 2Clohessy
  • 34Hunt
  • 36Ramage
  • 20Binnom-Williams
  • 12PayneSubstituted forJamesat 75'minutes
  • 15Atangana
  • 44NolanSubstituted forShawat 61'minutes
  • 32GnanduilletSubstituted forTurgottat 61'minutes
  • 27Simpson
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 3Shaw
  • 8James
  • 14Moore
  • 17Turgott
  • 31Pollock
  • 35Gregory
  • 37Koroma

Hartlepool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Carson
  • 2Magnay
  • 26Jackson
  • 6Bates
  • 3Carroll
  • 30GraySubstituted forWalkerat 83'minutes
  • 16FeatherstoneBooked at 52mins
  • 18HawkinsSubstituted forWoodsat 76'minutes
  • 33JamesSubstituted forBinghamat 88'minutes
  • 10Paynter
  • 7Thomas

Substitutes

  • 8Walker
  • 9Bingham
  • 13Bartlett
  • 14Woods
  • 15Oates
  • 19Richards
  • 29Jones
Referee:
Fred Graham
Attendance:
5,543

Match Stats

Home TeamLeyton OrientAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leyton Orient 0, Hartlepool United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Hartlepool United 2.

  3. Post update

    Sean Clohessy (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Blair Turgott (Leyton Orient).

  6. Post update

    Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Lloyd James (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Michael Woods (Hartlepool United).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rakish Bingham replaces Luke James because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sean Clohessy (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Brad Walker replaces Jake Gray.

  16. Post update

    Blair Turgott (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Carl Magnay (Hartlepool United).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Trevor Carson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Blair Turgott (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton39268571393286
2Oxford Utd402013769363373
3Plymouth392181056352171
4Accrington392010963441970
5Bristol Rovers392151361402168
6Portsmouth381615762352763
7Wycombe391710124134761
8Leyton Orient391611125351259
9Carlisle38141595855357
10Wimbledon381511125547856
11Exeter391511135453156
12Cambridge391510145351255
13Mansfield391411144946353
14Luton38158155251153
15Barnet39149165157-651
16Crawley39138184360-1747
17Hartlepool37126193955-1642
18Newport391011184056-1641
19Notts County38118194766-1941
20Morecambe38117205767-1040
21Yeovil38912173650-1439
22Stevenage38811194564-1935
23York39610234374-3128
24Dag & Red38510233466-3225
View full League Two table

Top Stories