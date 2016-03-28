Leyton Orient 0-2 Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Hartlepool striker Billy Paynter has scored 13 goals this season

Hartlepool stretched their unbeaten run to six games with victory at play-off hopefuls Leyton Orient.

Billy Paynter gave the visitors the lead after the break when he converted Jake Carroll's cross at the back post.

Nathan Thomas made it 2-0 when he drifted in from the right and drilled a low shot past Alex Cisak.

The O's, beaten twice over the Easter holiday, tried to get back into it, but visiting keeper Trevor Carson denied Jay Simpson and Blair Turgott.

They remain eighth in League Two, two points outside the play-off places, while Hartlepool's win moved them up to 17th.