Leyton Orient 0-2 Hartlepool United

Match ends, Leyton Orient 0, Hartlepool United 2.
Hartlepool stretched their unbeaten run to six games with victory at play-off hopefuls Leyton Orient.
Billy Paynter gave the visitors the lead after the break when he converted Jake Carroll's cross at the back post.
Nathan Thomas made it 2-0 when he drifted in from the right and drilled a low shot past Alex Cisak.
The O's, beaten twice over the Easter holiday, tried to get back into it, but visiting keeper Trevor Carson denied Jay Simpson and Blair Turgott.
They remain eighth in League Two, two points outside the play-off places, while Hartlepool's win moved them up to 17th.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Cisak
- 2Clohessy
- 34Hunt
- 36Ramage
- 20Binnom-Williams
- 12PayneSubstituted forJamesat 75'minutes
- 15Atangana
- 44NolanSubstituted forShawat 61'minutes
- 32GnanduilletSubstituted forTurgottat 61'minutes
- 27Simpson
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 3Shaw
- 8James
- 14Moore
- 17Turgott
- 31Pollock
- 35Gregory
- 37Koroma
Hartlepool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Carson
- 2Magnay
- 26Jackson
- 6Bates
- 3Carroll
- 30GraySubstituted forWalkerat 83'minutes
- 16FeatherstoneBooked at 52mins
- 18HawkinsSubstituted forWoodsat 76'minutes
- 33JamesSubstituted forBinghamat 88'minutes
- 10Paynter
- 7Thomas
Substitutes
- 8Walker
- 9Bingham
- 13Bartlett
- 14Woods
- 15Oates
- 19Richards
- 29Jones
- Referee:
- Fred Graham
- Attendance:
- 5,543
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Hartlepool United 2.
Sean Clohessy (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United).
Foul by Blair Turgott (Leyton Orient).
Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Lloyd James (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Woods (Hartlepool United).
Attempt saved. Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rakish Bingham replaces Luke James because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Sean Clohessy (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Brad Walker replaces Jake Gray.
Blair Turgott (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl Magnay (Hartlepool United).
Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Trevor Carson.
Attempt saved. Blair Turgott (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.