Aldershot Town 2-1 Braintree Town

Braintree slipped out of the National League play-off places after suffering a surprise defeat at Aldershot.

Simeon Akinola handed The Iron the lead with a lobbed finished over Phil Smith.

Omar Beckles' header brought the Shots back on level terms as Braintree conceded their first goal in 531 minutes.

Aldershot - who have won once since January - secured all three points as striker Ross Lafayette's shot was saved with Nathan Ralph netting the rebound.

Braintree fall to sixth, despite being level on points with-fifth placed Dover in the final play-off place after Tranmere's win over bottom-of-the-table Kidderminster.

Aldershot Town boss Barry Smith told BBC Surrey:

"I'm delighted with the way they came back from going a goal down.

"We've had a few sore ones recently and I thought their determination, grit and the desire to get themselves back into the game was excellent.

"If you lose a goal you always want to score as soon as possible, but we had confidence if we kept doing the right things we would've created other chances.

"I thought we got the ball down and played some good stuff at certain spells during the game and limited them to very few opportunities."