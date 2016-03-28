Aldershot Town 2-1 Braintree Town

Match ends, Aldershot Town 2, Braintree Town 1.
Braintree slipped out of the National League play-off places after suffering a surprise defeat at Aldershot.
Simeon Akinola handed The Iron the lead with a lobbed finished over Phil Smith.
Omar Beckles' header brought the Shots back on level terms as Braintree conceded their first goal in 531 minutes.
Aldershot - who have won once since January - secured all three points as striker Ross Lafayette's shot was saved with Nathan Ralph netting the rebound.
Braintree fall to sixth, despite being level on points with-fifth placed Dover in the final play-off place after Tranmere's win over bottom-of-the-table Kidderminster.
Aldershot Town boss Barry Smith told BBC Surrey:
"I'm delighted with the way they came back from going a goal down.
"We've had a few sore ones recently and I thought their determination, grit and the desire to get themselves back into the game was excellent.
"If you lose a goal you always want to score as soon as possible, but we had confidence if we kept doing the right things we would've created other chances.
"I thought we got the ball down and played some good stuff at certain spells during the game and limited them to very few opportunities."
Line-ups
Aldershot
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Smith
- 12Alexander
- 14Beckles
- 7Hatton
- 3McGinty
- 6Oliver
- 17Rasulo
- 23LafayetteSubstituted forPaveyat 77'minutes
- 24Ralph
- 8Stevenson
- 16Gallagher
Substitutes
- 5Saville
- 10Walker
- 13Thomas
- 19Walker
- 20Pavey
Braintree
Formation 4-4-2
- 1King
- 7BrundleSubstituted forEdgarat 77'minutes
- 15PhillipsBooked at 55mins
- 30Woodyard
- 3Habergham
- 6Fry
- 32PowellSubstituted forIsaacat 53'minutes
- 8Davis
- 11SparkesSubstituted forMilesat 64'minutes
- 25Cardwell
- 10Akinola
Substitutes
- 4Isaac
- 12Gardner
- 14Miles
- 22Edgar
- 23Cheek
- Referee:
- Adam Bromley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 2, Braintree Town 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mark Phillips (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Edgar (Braintree Town).
Post update
Giorgio Rasulo (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Post update
Foul by Giorgio Rasulo (Aldershot Town).
Post update
Anthony Edgar (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Post update
Foul by Alfie Pavey (Aldershot Town).
Post update
Matt Fry (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Edgar (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box.
Post update
Corner, Braintree Town.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Omar Beckles (Aldershot Town).
Post update
Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Alfie Pavey replaces Ross Lafayette.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Anthony Edgar replaces Mitch Brundle.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Lafayette (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Braintree Town.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Cardwell (Braintree Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 2, Braintree Town 1. Nathan Ralph (Aldershot Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Lafayette.