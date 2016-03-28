Close menu
National League
AldershotAldershot Town2BraintreeBraintree Town1

Aldershot Town 2-1 Braintree Town

National League

Braintree slipped out of the National League play-off places after suffering a surprise defeat at Aldershot.

Simeon Akinola handed The Iron the lead with a lobbed finished over Phil Smith.

Omar Beckles' header brought the Shots back on level terms as Braintree conceded their first goal in 531 minutes.

Aldershot - who have won once since January - secured all three points as striker Ross Lafayette's shot was saved with Nathan Ralph netting the rebound.

Braintree fall to sixth, despite being level on points with-fifth placed Dover in the final play-off place after Tranmere's win over bottom-of-the-table Kidderminster.

Aldershot Town boss Barry Smith told BBC Surrey:

"I'm delighted with the way they came back from going a goal down.

"We've had a few sore ones recently and I thought their determination, grit and the desire to get themselves back into the game was excellent.

"If you lose a goal you always want to score as soon as possible, but we had confidence if we kept doing the right things we would've created other chances.

"I thought we got the ball down and played some good stuff at certain spells during the game and limited them to very few opportunities."

Line-ups

Aldershot

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Smith
  • 12Alexander
  • 14Beckles
  • 7Hatton
  • 3McGinty
  • 6Oliver
  • 17Rasulo
  • 23LafayetteSubstituted forPaveyat 77'minutes
  • 24Ralph
  • 8Stevenson
  • 16Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 5Saville
  • 10Walker
  • 13Thomas
  • 19Walker
  • 20Pavey

Braintree

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1King
  • 7BrundleSubstituted forEdgarat 77'minutes
  • 15PhillipsBooked at 55mins
  • 30Woodyard
  • 3Habergham
  • 6Fry
  • 32PowellSubstituted forIsaacat 53'minutes
  • 8Davis
  • 11SparkesSubstituted forMilesat 64'minutes
  • 25Cardwell
  • 10Akinola

Substitutes

  • 4Isaac
  • 12Gardner
  • 14Miles
  • 22Edgar
  • 23Cheek
Referee:
Adam Bromley

Match Stats

Home TeamAldershotAway TeamBraintree
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aldershot Town 2, Braintree Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 2, Braintree Town 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark Phillips (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Edgar (Braintree Town).

  5. Post update

    Giorgio Rasulo (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Giorgio Rasulo (Aldershot Town).

  7. Post update

    Anthony Edgar (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Pavey (Aldershot Town).

  9. Post update

    Matt Fry (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Edgar (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Braintree Town.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Omar Beckles (Aldershot Town).

  14. Post update

    Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Alfie Pavey replaces Ross Lafayette.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Braintree Town. Anthony Edgar replaces Mitch Brundle.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Lafayette (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Braintree Town.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Cardwell (Braintree Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Aldershot Town 2, Braintree Town 1. Nathan Ralph (Aldershot Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Lafayette.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham412511576284886
2Forest Green41259766382884
3Grimsby382012672333972
4Tranmere4119121056401669
5Dover392081169492068
6Braintree391911944281668
7Eastleigh39199115748966
8Wrexham401981366462065
9Gateshead41189145059-963
10Macclesfield401761754441057
11Lincoln City411512146257557
12Bromley41168176364-156
13Barrow391411145565-1053
14Woking40148186058250
15Aldershot40148184462-1850
16Southport411211184156-1547
17Chester401111185462-844
18Guiseley40915163961-2242
19Boreham Wood40913183441-740
20Halifax381010185073-2340
21Altrincham39912184163-2239
22Torquay39911194168-2738
23Welling41711233258-2632
24Kidderminster40610244065-2528
