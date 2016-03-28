Altrincham 1-1 Southport

Last updated on .From the section National League

Altrincham slipped into the relegation places after being held to a draw by Southport in the National League.

The home side thought they had taken a first-half lead through Josh Ginnelly, but he found himself flagged offside.

Ginnelly did get on the scoresheet on the hour mark when he smashed in from 18 yards from James Lawrie's pass.

Their joy was short-lived as Southport equalised within two minutes of the re-start through Gary Jones' 20-yard strike to secure a point.

Altrincham are 21st in the table, one point behind Boreham Wood and Halifax, but have a game in hand on the former.