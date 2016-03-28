Close menu
National League
AltrinchamAltrincham1SouthportSouthport1

Altrincham 1-1 Southport

Last updated on .

Altrincham slipped into the relegation places after being held to a draw by Southport in the National League.

The home side thought they had taken a first-half lead through Josh Ginnelly, but he found himself flagged offside.

Ginnelly did get on the scoresheet on the hour mark when he smashed in from 18 yards from James Lawrie's pass.

Their joy was short-lived as Southport equalised within two minutes of the re-start through Gary Jones' 20-yard strike to secure a point.

Altrincham are 21st in the table, one point behind Boreham Wood and Halifax, but have a game in hand on the former.

Line-ups

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 17Deasy
  • 20Sinnott
  • 5Havern
  • 4Moult
  • 3GriffinBooked at 88mins
  • 6Leather
  • 15GinnellyBooked at 77mins
  • 14O'KeefeBooked at 81mins
  • 26PhillipsSubstituted forCrowtherat 67'minutes
  • 7Lawrie
  • 10ReevesSubstituted forRankineat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Richman
  • 9Rankine
  • 19Crowther
  • 23Williams
  • 24Davis

Southport

Formation 4-5-1

  • 19Viscosi
  • 18Jones
  • 5ThompsonBooked at 49mins
  • 11Jones
  • 3Whittle
  • 20O'Brien
  • 16Rutherford
  • 27MargettsSubstituted forRyanat 81'minutes
  • 23HewittSubstituted forWrightat 76'minutes
  • 17AlmondSubstituted forWestcarrat 63'minutes
  • 4Nolan

Substitutes

  • 2Challoner
  • 8Wright
  • 9Westcarr
  • 24Ryan
  • 25Crocombe
Referee:
Richard Martin
Attendance:
1,480

Match Stats

Home TeamAltrinchamAway TeamSouthport
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home24
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Altrincham 1, Southport 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Altrincham 1, Southport 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Altrincham. Michael Rankine tries a through ball, but Michael Rankine is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Wright (Southport).

  5. Post update

    Michael Rankine (Altrincham) wins a free kick.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alex Whittle (Southport).

  7. Post update

    Ryan Crowther (Altrincham) wins a free kick.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Southport. Josh Thompson tries a through ball, but Josh Thompson is caught offside.

  9. Booking

    Adam Griffin (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Adam Griffin (Altrincham).

  11. Post update

    Craig Westcarr (Southport) wins a free kick.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Wright (Southport).

  13. Post update

    Adam Griffin (Altrincham) wins a free kick.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Michael Rankine (Altrincham).

  15. Post update

    Mark O'Brien (Southport) wins a free kick.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Michael Rankine (Altrincham).

  17. Post update

    Mark O'Brien (Southport) wins a free kick.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jack Ryan (Southport).

  19. Post update

    Scott Leather (Altrincham) wins a free kick.

  20. Booking

    Josh O'Keefe (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 6
As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham412511576284886
2Forest Green41259766382884
3Grimsby382012672333972
4Tranmere4119121056401669
5Dover392081169492068
6Braintree391911944281668
7Eastleigh39199115748966
8Wrexham401981366462065
9Gateshead41189145059-963
10Macclesfield401761754441057
11Lincoln City411512146257557
12Bromley41168176364-156
13Barrow391411145565-1053
14Woking40148186058250
15Aldershot40148184462-1850
16Southport411211184156-1547
17Chester401111185462-844
18Guiseley40915163961-2242
19Boreham Wood40913183441-740
20Halifax381010185073-2340
21Altrincham39912184163-2239
22Torquay39911194168-2738
23Welling41711233258-2632
24Kidderminster40610244065-2528
View full National League table

