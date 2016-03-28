Altrincham 1-1 Southport

Match ends, Altrincham 1, Southport 1.
Altrincham slipped into the relegation places after being held to a draw by Southport in the National League.
The home side thought they had taken a first-half lead through Josh Ginnelly, but he found himself flagged offside.
Ginnelly did get on the scoresheet on the hour mark when he smashed in from 18 yards from James Lawrie's pass.
Their joy was short-lived as Southport equalised within two minutes of the re-start through Gary Jones' 20-yard strike to secure a point.
Altrincham are 21st in the table, one point behind Boreham Wood and Halifax, but have a game in hand on the former.
Line-ups
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 17Deasy
- 20Sinnott
- 5Havern
- 4Moult
- 3GriffinBooked at 88mins
- 6Leather
- 15GinnellyBooked at 77mins
- 14O'KeefeBooked at 81mins
- 26PhillipsSubstituted forCrowtherat 67'minutes
- 7Lawrie
- 10ReevesSubstituted forRankineat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Richman
- 9Rankine
- 19Crowther
- 23Williams
- 24Davis
Southport
Formation 4-5-1
- 19Viscosi
- 18Jones
- 5ThompsonBooked at 49mins
- 11Jones
- 3Whittle
- 20O'Brien
- 16Rutherford
- 27MargettsSubstituted forRyanat 81'minutes
- 23HewittSubstituted forWrightat 76'minutes
- 17AlmondSubstituted forWestcarrat 63'minutes
- 4Nolan
Substitutes
- 2Challoner
- 8Wright
- 9Westcarr
- 24Ryan
- 25Crocombe
- Referee:
- Richard Martin
- Attendance:
- 1,480
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home24
- Away11
