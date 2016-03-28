Close menu
League One
Port ValePort Vale0BarnsleyBarnsley1

Port Vale 0-1 Barnsley

Conor Hourihane
Conor Hourihane's goal took him into double figures for the season for Barnsley

Barnsley warmed up for next weekend's Johnstone's Paint Trophy final at Wembley by maintaining their play-off challenge with victory at Port Vale.

Skipper Conor Hourihane scored the only goal with a soft free-kick which was allowed to drift in at the far post.

Ajay Leitch-Smith forced a good save from Tykes keeper Adam Davies as Vale pressed for an equaliser.

The home side wasted several chances after the break and Barnsley held on for a fourth successive away win.

Sam Foley, Richard Duffy, Carl Dickinson and Ben Purkiss were among those guilty of failing to direct efforts on target as Vale saw their own play-off hopes fade.

Barnsley remain seventh in the League One table, but below Millwall on goal difference only - with the Lions set to face leaders Burton Albion in Monday's evening kick-off.

Vale slipped a place to 11th, and six points outside the top six, with only six games left to play this season.

Barnsley caretaker boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"Great result, great four points from what we knew would be two difficult games under special circumstances.

"But we know we can play better than that - we need to play better than that in the remaining seven league games.

"It's another clean sheet, which is fantastic, especially away from home - and we keep saying that those clean sheets guarantee you at least a point.

"We would have loved to take one of the chances we had on the counter in the second half, then we could have relaxed a little bit and had a different pattern for the last 15-20 minutes."

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21Alnwick
  • 2Purkiss
  • 26InnissSubstituted forKellyat 75'minutes
  • 6Duffy
  • 3DickinsonBooked at 8mins
  • 10Dodds
  • 42Grant
  • 8O'ConnorSubstituted forBrownat 58'minutes
  • 11Foley
  • 15HooperSubstituted forRobinsonat 58'minutes
  • 20Leitch-Smith

Substitutes

  • 5McGivern
  • 9Kennedy
  • 17Brown
  • 18Kelly
  • 19Moore
  • 23Boot
  • 25Robinson

Barnsley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Davies
  • 22Williams
  • 4Roberts
  • 26Mawson
  • 35WhiteBooked at 56mins
  • 7Scowen
  • 11Brownhill
  • 8HourihaneBooked at 68mins
  • 20Hammill
  • 18Fletcher
  • 24ToneyBooked at 17minsSubstituted forTutonat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bree
  • 5Nyatanga
  • 12McCourt
  • 13Townsend
  • 19Khan
  • 25Tuton
  • 32Chapman
Referee:
Scott Duncan
Attendance:
4,839

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Port Vale 0, Barnsley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Port Vale 0, Barnsley 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Purkiss (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by George Williams.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Louis Dodds (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Marc Roberts.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Foley (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Sam Foley (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by George Williams (Barnsley).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kelly (Port Vale) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses the top right corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Richard Duffy (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Carl Dickinson (Port Vale).

  14. Post update

    Shaun Tuton (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Adam Hammill (Barnsley).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Anthony Grant (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Conor Hourihane (Barnsley).

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton392361050331775
2Wigan392014565353074
3Walsall371911757381968
4Gillingham381991065442166
5Millwall391981260441665
6Bradford391810114538764
7Barnsley391951560481262
8Rochdale39169145550557
9Coventry3815111259431656
10Scunthorpe391511134943656
11Port Vale401511144547-256
12Sheff Utd381510135550555
13Southend381510135049155
14Peterborough38156176561451
15Swindon38148165663-750
16Bury391311154862-1450
17Shrewsbury381210164757-1046
18Chesterfield39127204860-1243
19Blackpool40119203750-1342
20Fleetwood381011174348-541
21Oldham38817133750-1341
22Doncaster39910203956-1737
23Colchester38710215087-3731
24Crewe39612214069-2930
View full League One table

