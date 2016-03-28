Port Vale 0-1 Barnsley

Match ends, Port Vale 0, Barnsley 1.
Barnsley warmed up for next weekend's Johnstone's Paint Trophy final at Wembley by maintaining their play-off challenge with victory at Port Vale.
Skipper Conor Hourihane scored the only goal with a soft free-kick which was allowed to drift in at the far post.
Ajay Leitch-Smith forced a good save from Tykes keeper Adam Davies as Vale pressed for an equaliser.
The home side wasted several chances after the break and Barnsley held on for a fourth successive away win.
Sam Foley, Richard Duffy, Carl Dickinson and Ben Purkiss were among those guilty of failing to direct efforts on target as Vale saw their own play-off hopes fade.
Barnsley remain seventh in the League One table, but below Millwall on goal difference only - with the Lions set to face leaders Burton Albion in Monday's evening kick-off.
Vale slipped a place to 11th, and six points outside the top six, with only six games left to play this season.
Barnsley caretaker boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"Great result, great four points from what we knew would be two difficult games under special circumstances.
"But we know we can play better than that - we need to play better than that in the remaining seven league games.
"It's another clean sheet, which is fantastic, especially away from home - and we keep saying that those clean sheets guarantee you at least a point.
"We would have loved to take one of the chances we had on the counter in the second half, then we could have relaxed a little bit and had a different pattern for the last 15-20 minutes."
