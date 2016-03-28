Close menu
National League
WellingWelling United2WokingWoking1

Welling United 2-1 Woking

Welling ended a 23-match winless run in the National League as they edged to victory over Woking at Park View Road.

Nortei Nortey's near-post flick just after the hour mark sealed the victory for the hosts, who nevertheless remain eight points adrift of safety.

Welling had taken the lead when Nortey's fellow defender Kevin Lokko headed in Scott Kashket's corner.

The Cardinals levelled as Ian Gayle put the ball into his own net, but Nortey's first senior goal gave Welling the win.

Woking boss Garry Hill told BBC Surrey: "We can't have any complaints. It's been a very disappointing Easter.

"It doesn't matter what formation you play or the 11 players you get out onto the pitch. You have to turn around and take responsibility and I have to take that responsibility.

"We are on a terrible run and I am not knocking the effort, but we are underachieving."

Line-ups

Welling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McEntegart
  • 23Williams
  • 16Gayle
  • 31KargboBooked at 23mins
  • 18Taylor
  • 19LokkoSubstituted forFaggersat 73'minutes
  • 15Nortey
  • 20Corne
  • 10Wanadio
  • 11KashketSubstituted forPorterat 87'minutes
  • 9KabbaSubstituted forDanielat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Porter
  • 13Bloxsome
  • 17Faggers
  • 22Harris
  • 30Daniel

Woking

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Cole
  • 28Butcher
  • 5Saah
  • 27RobinsonBooked at 27mins
  • 26Norman
  • 7JonesBooked at 15minsSubstituted forArthurat 65'minutes
  • 14Robinson
  • 23Carr
  • 11GoddardSubstituted forAndradeat 42'minutes
  • 8Murtagh
  • 12PokuSubstituted forSoleat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 3Arthur
  • 4Ricketts
  • 10Sole
  • 15Andrade
Referee:
Alan Young
Attendance:
550

Match Stats

Home TeamWellingAway TeamWoking
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Welling United 2, Woking 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Welling United 2, Woking 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by George Porter (Welling United).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Luke Wanadio (Welling United).

  5. Post update

    Matt Butcher (Woking) wins a free kick.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kadell Daniel (Welling United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Welling United.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kadell Daniel (Welling United).

  9. Post update

    Chris Arthur (Woking) wins a free kick.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Welling United. George Porter replaces Scott Kashket because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Woking. Bruno Andrade tries a through ball, but Bruno Andrade is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kadell Daniel (Welling United).

  13. Post update

    Chris Arthur (Woking) wins a free kick.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Keiran Murtagh (Woking) header from the centre of the box is saved.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Luke Faggers (Welling United).

  16. Post update

    Brian Saah (Woking) wins a free kick.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giuseppe Sole (Woking) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Robinson with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ibrahim Kargbo (Welling United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Welling United.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Faggers (Welling United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham412511576284886
2Forest Green41259766382884
3Grimsby382012672333972
4Tranmere4119121056401669
5Dover392081169492068
6Braintree391911944281668
7Eastleigh39199115748966
8Wrexham401981366462065
9Gateshead41189145059-963
10Macclesfield401761754441057
11Lincoln City411512146257557
12Bromley41168176364-156
13Barrow391411145565-1053
14Woking40148186058250
15Aldershot40148184462-1850
16Southport411211184156-1547
17Chester401111185462-844
18Guiseley40915163961-2242
19Boreham Wood40913183441-740
20Halifax381010185073-2340
21Altrincham39912184163-2239
22Torquay39911194168-2738
23Welling41711233258-2632
24Kidderminster40610244065-2528
View full National League table

