Welling United 2-1 Woking

Welling ended a 23-match winless run in the National League as they edged to victory over Woking at Park View Road.
Nortei Nortey's near-post flick just after the hour mark sealed the victory for the hosts, who nevertheless remain eight points adrift of safety.
Welling had taken the lead when Nortey's fellow defender Kevin Lokko headed in Scott Kashket's corner.
The Cardinals levelled as Ian Gayle put the ball into his own net, but Nortey's first senior goal gave Welling the win.
Woking boss Garry Hill told BBC Surrey: "We can't have any complaints. It's been a very disappointing Easter.
"It doesn't matter what formation you play or the 11 players you get out onto the pitch. You have to turn around and take responsibility and I have to take that responsibility.
"We are on a terrible run and I am not knocking the effort, but we are underachieving."
Line-ups
Welling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McEntegart
- 23Williams
- 16Gayle
- 31KargboBooked at 23mins
- 18Taylor
- 19LokkoSubstituted forFaggersat 73'minutes
- 15Nortey
- 20Corne
- 10Wanadio
- 11KashketSubstituted forPorterat 87'minutes
- 9KabbaSubstituted forDanielat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Porter
- 13Bloxsome
- 17Faggers
- 22Harris
- 30Daniel
Woking
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Cole
- 28Butcher
- 5Saah
- 27RobinsonBooked at 27mins
- 26Norman
- 7JonesBooked at 15minsSubstituted forArthurat 65'minutes
- 14Robinson
- 23Carr
- 11GoddardSubstituted forAndradeat 42'minutes
- 8Murtagh
- 12PokuSubstituted forSoleat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 3Arthur
- 4Ricketts
- 10Sole
- 15Andrade
- Referee:
- Alan Young
- Attendance:
- 550
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Welling United 2, Woking 1.
Hand ball by George Porter (Welling United).
Foul by Luke Wanadio (Welling United).
Post update
Matt Butcher (Woking) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Kadell Daniel (Welling United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Corner, Welling United.
Post update
Foul by Kadell Daniel (Welling United).
Post update
Chris Arthur (Woking) wins a free kick.
Substitution, Welling United. George Porter replaces Scott Kashket because of an injury.
Offside, Woking. Bruno Andrade tries a through ball, but Bruno Andrade is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Kadell Daniel (Welling United).
Post update
Chris Arthur (Woking) wins a free kick.
Post update
Attempt saved. Keiran Murtagh (Woking) header from the centre of the box is saved.
Post update
Foul by Luke Faggers (Welling United).
Post update
Brian Saah (Woking) wins a free kick.
Post update
Attempt missed. Giuseppe Sole (Woking) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Robinson with a cross.
Attempt saved. Ibrahim Kargbo (Welling United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Post update
Corner, Welling United.
Attempt saved. Luke Faggers (Welling United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.