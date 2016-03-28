Welling United 2-1 Woking

Last updated on .From the section National League

Welling ended a 23-match winless run in the National League as they edged to victory over Woking at Park View Road.

Nortei Nortey's near-post flick just after the hour mark sealed the victory for the hosts, who nevertheless remain eight points adrift of safety.

Welling had taken the lead when Nortey's fellow defender Kevin Lokko headed in Scott Kashket's corner.

The Cardinals levelled as Ian Gayle put the ball into his own net, but Nortey's first senior goal gave Welling the win.

Woking boss Garry Hill told BBC Surrey: "We can't have any complaints. It's been a very disappointing Easter.

"It doesn't matter what formation you play or the 11 players you get out onto the pitch. You have to turn around and take responsibility and I have to take that responsibility.

"We are on a terrible run and I am not knocking the effort, but we are underachieving."