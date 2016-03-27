Romania v Spain

Match ends, Romania 0, Spain 0.
Line-ups
Romania
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Tatarusanu
- 22Sapunaru
- 6Chiriches
- 21Grigore
- 3Filip
- 8PintiliiSubstituted forRopotanat 90+1'minutes
- 5Hoban
- 7PopaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTorjeat 61'minutes
- 10StanciuSubstituted forSanmarteanat 85'minutes
- 19StancuSubstituted forIvanat 67'minutes
- 9AndoneSubstituted forRusescuat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pantilimon
- 2Matel
- 4Moti
- 11Torje
- 13Keseru
- 14Ropotan
- 15Gaman
- 17Sanmartean
- 18Hora
- 20Tanase
- 23Lung Jr.
- 24Rusescu
- 25Ivan
- 26Tosca
Spain
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Casillas
- 19M Gaspar
- 3PiquéSubstituted forNachoat 52'minutes
- 4Bartra
- 18AlbaBooked at 70mins
- 25Roberto CarnicerSubstituted forFàbregasat 60'minutes
- 8Koke
- 11PedroSubstituted forMataat 67'minutes
- 21SilvaSubstituted forMorataat 79'minutes
- 24NolitoSubstituted forIscoat 45'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 9AlcácerSubstituted forAdurizat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Azpilicueta
- 6San José
- 7Morata
- 10Fàbregas
- 12de Gea
- 13Mata
- 14Thiago Alcántara
- 16Torres Belén
- 17Nacho
- 20Aduriz
- 22Isco
- 23Rico
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Romania 0, Spain 0.
Cesc Fàbregas (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucian Sanmartean (Romania).
Substitution, Romania. Adrian Ropotan replaces Mihai Pintilii.
Attempt missed. Raul Rusescu (Romania) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Torje with a cross.
Offside, Spain. Koke tries a through ball, but Juan Mata is caught offside.
Offside, Spain. Cesc Fàbregas tries a through ball, but Juan Mata is caught offside.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).
Post update
Ciprian Tatarusanu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Dragos Grigore.
Substitution, Romania. Lucian Sanmartean replaces Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu.
Mario (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andrei Ivan (Romania).
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Offside, Spain. Isco tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mihai Pintilii (Romania).
Substitution, Spain. Álvaro Morata replaces David Silva.
Offside, Spain. Juan Mata tries a through ball, but Isco is caught offside.