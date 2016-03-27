Close menu
International Friendlies
RomaniaRomania0SpainSpain0

Romania v Spain

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Romania

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Tatarusanu
  • 22Sapunaru
  • 6Chiriches
  • 21Grigore
  • 3Filip
  • 8PintiliiSubstituted forRopotanat 90+1'minutes
  • 5Hoban
  • 7PopaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTorjeat 61'minutes
  • 10StanciuSubstituted forSanmarteanat 85'minutes
  • 19StancuSubstituted forIvanat 67'minutes
  • 9AndoneSubstituted forRusescuat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pantilimon
  • 2Matel
  • 4Moti
  • 11Torje
  • 13Keseru
  • 14Ropotan
  • 15Gaman
  • 17Sanmartean
  • 18Hora
  • 20Tanase
  • 23Lung Jr.
  • 24Rusescu
  • 25Ivan
  • 26Tosca

Spain

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Casillas
  • 19M Gaspar
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forNachoat 52'minutes
  • 4Bartra
  • 18AlbaBooked at 70mins
  • 25Roberto CarnicerSubstituted forFàbregasat 60'minutes
  • 8Koke
  • 11PedroSubstituted forMataat 67'minutes
  • 21SilvaSubstituted forMorataat 79'minutes
  • 24NolitoSubstituted forIscoat 45'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 9AlcácerSubstituted forAdurizat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 6San José
  • 7Morata
  • 10Fàbregas
  • 12de Gea
  • 13Mata
  • 14Thiago Alcántara
  • 16Torres Belén
  • 17Nacho
  • 20Aduriz
  • 22Isco
  • 23Rico
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaniaAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away11
Fouls
Home15
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Romania 0, Spain 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Romania 0, Spain 0.

  3. Post update

    Cesc Fàbregas (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lucian Sanmartean (Romania).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Romania. Adrian Ropotan replaces Mihai Pintilii.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raul Rusescu (Romania) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Torje with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Koke tries a through ball, but Juan Mata is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Cesc Fàbregas tries a through ball, but Juan Mata is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).

  10. Post update

    Ciprian Tatarusanu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Dragos Grigore.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Romania. Lucian Sanmartean replaces Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu.

  13. Post update

    Mario (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Andrei Ivan (Romania).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Isco tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mihai Pintilii (Romania).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Álvaro Morata replaces David Silva.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Juan Mata tries a through ball, but Isco is caught offside.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th March 2016

Top Stories