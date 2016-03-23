Last updated on .From the section Football

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Fletcher has expressed regret at the Lamborghini row which drove his relationship with Sunderland fans into a brick wall. (Various) external-link

Fletcher is determined to wipe out bitter memories of Scotland's last clash in Prague - a 1-0 defeat playing with no strikers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Robert Snodgrass says Scotland can silence the critics and topple England to make World Cup 2018. (Various)

Robert Snodgrass says Scotland want to 'shut a few people up' down south

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright wants to extend on-loan Celtic defender Darnell Fisher's stay in Perth if he is not part of Ronny Deila's plan. (Daily Mail)

Liam Polworth insists he won't be taking any parental guidance from dad Iain - Sir Alex Ferguson's last signing at Aberdeen - when plotting his path with club and country. (Various)

Darren Fletcher hopes his form for West Brom has shown the doubters he can still perform at the highest level. (Scottish Sun)

St Mirren have settled with former youth player Kieran Doran after admitting they failed to pay him the national minimum wage. (Daily Record)

Ryan Jack has warned Celtic that Aberdeen won't give up in their title battle. (Scottish Sun)

Ikechi Anya has urged the new crop of Scotland hopefuls to follow in his footsteps by grabbing their international opportunity with both hands. (Daily Mail)

Hearts are looking to finalise keeper Neil Alexander's new deal now a top six place is secure. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland assistant coach Mark McGhee claims there is no room for Aberdeen defender Graeme Shinnie in the squad. (Press and Journal) external-link

St Johnstone have unveiled life-long supporter Jim Mackintosh as the SPFL's first poet-in-residence. (The Courier) external-link

OTHER GOSSIP

Ricky Burns could clinch a life-changing Las Vegas super-fight with Adrien Broner - if he makes history by becoming a three-weight world champion (Scottish Sun).

Glasgow Warriors' hopes of defending their Pro12 title have been given a boost with their 'world-class' captain Jonny Gray being passed fit to return against Ulster on Friday night. (Various)

World darts champion Gary Anderson is cooking up a new secret recipe to down Dave Chisnall after his Japan-easy win over Adrian Lewis. (Daily Record)

Graeme Dott has all but given up hope of reaching the World Snooker Championships after the struggling Scot's first-round defeat to Ali Carter at the Players Championship. (Various)