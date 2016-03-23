Christian Benteke: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'ignores' striker

Media playback is not supported on this device Southampton 3-2 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp plays down Benteke criticism

Liverpool striker Christian Benteke "finds it hard to understand" why manager Jurgen Klopp "ignores" him.

Benteke, 25, has been out of favour since the German became boss, starting just five of the last 16 games.

Klopp said he "had a few words, nothing else" after appearing to react angrily to a Benteke miss in Liverpool's 3-2 defeat at Southampton on Sunday.

"In January I didn't want to leave and it's still my desire to succeed at Liverpool," said Benteke.

"We'll see at the end of the season."

Former Aston Villa front man Benteke has scored just eight goals in 35 appearances since arriving for £32.5m in July 2015, with only one strike coming in 2016.

Fit-again Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi have been the preferred options up front since the turn of the year.

"Some team-mates said that I was lucky with the arrival of Klopp because I certainly would play," Benteke told Belgium's Sport/Voetbalmagazine.

"When your coach says he wanted to take you to Dortmund and a little later you sit at the same club and he ignores you it is hard to understand."

Benteke was in the squad for Belgium's international friendly against Portugal on Tuesday, which has now been cancelled because of the attacks in Brussels.