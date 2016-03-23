Last updated on .From the section Football

Wembley Stadium was lit up in the colours of the Belgium flag on Wednesday

The Football Association has paid its respects to the victims of the Brussels bombings by lighting up Wembley Stadium's arch in the colours of the Belgium flag.

Tuesday's attacks at Zaventem airport and Maelbeek metro resulted in 31 deaths and 300 injured.

The country is observing three days of national mourning.

Belgium's friendly against Portugal next week has been moved from Brussels to the Portuguese city of Leiria.

Other United Kingdom landmarks were lit up in similar fashion.

Belfast City Hall

The London Eye

St George's Hall in Liverpool

The National Gallery and fountains in Trafalgar Square

