Brad Abbott: Barrow sign Barnsley midfielder on a month-long deal
Barrow have signed midfielder Brad Abbott on a month-long loan from League One club Barnsley.
Abbott, 21, progressed from the Tykes academy to make his senior debut and has since made nine first-team appearances, including one this term.
He had two loan spells at the Bluebirds' National League rivals Chester last season, scoring a total of two goals in 33 games.
Coincidentally, he could make his debut against Chester on Saturday.