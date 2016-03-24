Brad Abbott: Barrow sign Barnsley midfielder on a month-long deal

Brad Abbott has made nine appearances for the Tykes since signing professional terms in 2013

Barrow have signed midfielder Brad Abbott on a month-long loan from League One club Barnsley.

Abbott, 21, progressed from the Tykes academy to make his senior debut and has since made nine first-team appearances, including one this term.

He had two loan spells at the Bluebirds' National League rivals Chester last season, scoring a total of two goals in 33 games.

Coincidentally, he could make his debut against Chester on Saturday.