England women at an all-time high of fourth in Fifa world rankings

England beat Germany to finish third at the World Cup in July

England women have moved up to an all-time high of fourth in the Fifa world football rankings.

Mark Sampson's side, who finished third at last year's World Cup, have risen one place in the rankings which are topped by world champions USA.

Scotland stay 21st, Wales remain 36th and Northern Ireland rise four to 62nd.

England came third at the SheBelieves Cup this month after defeats by USA and Germany and a draw with France.

They host Belgium on 8 April and travel to Bosnia-Herzegovina four days later in Euro 2017 qualifiers after winning their first two games.