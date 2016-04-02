Championship
Blackburn1Preston2

Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Preston North End

Preston equalise at Blackburn
Joe Garner scored his sixth goal of the season from the penalty spot

Preston North End kept their slim play-off hopes alive with a narrow win at 10-man Blackburn.

The hosts took the lead through Elliott Ward before Shane Duffy was sent off for handling a Joe Garner effort on the line and the former Rovers striker then levelled from the spot.

Jordan Hugill's volley put Preston in front just before the break.

Rovers pressed for an equaliser after the break, but visiting keeper Anders Lindegaard was largely untroubled.

The home defeat capped a bad week for Rovers after they announced the club's debts have exceeded £100m earlier this week.

They started brightly and Ward's close-range volley after Hope Akpan's header had come back off the bar gave them a deserved lead before Duffy's red card changed the complexion of the match.

Preston have now won six of their last 10 matches and are six points outside the play-off places, with seven games to play.

They host struggling Fulham on Tuesday, while Paul Lambert's 14th-placed Rovers travel to Sheffield Wednesday.

Blackburn boss Paul Lambert:

"I'm disappointed to lose. It was an absolutely fantastic effort with 10 men.

"I thought we started the game brilliantly, were well on top, got the goal. The penalty changes the course of the game, but it should never have been a penalty.

"Danny Graham was fouled at the edge of the box so the ball should have never been at that end of the pitch, because Danny has nutmegged the guy. You can see with Danny's reaction that he's definitely been fouled.

"I thought today, he got more calls wrong than he got right. If there's a delegate here or somebody watching it, maybe they might get a phone call in the morning."

Preston manager Simon Grayson:

"He's done well, Jordan. He's a handful. He knows what he needs to do.

"I'm delighted for him. It's a great ball from Gally (Paul Gallagher). He knows where to put it and the areas for people to get into.

"It wasn't an easy finish but he's delighted and we were all delighted to see it hit the back of the net.

"I think it (the sending off) was the correct decision. They started the game better than us. I'm disappointed we gave away the goal we did but it's handball on the line and the referee made the right decision."

Line-ups

Blackburn

  • 30Steele
  • 10Marshall
  • 22DuffyBooked at 24mins
  • 15WardBooked at 57mins
  • 3Spurr
  • 31BennettBooked at 57mins
  • 26Lenihan
  • 21AkpanSubstituted forBrownat 71'minutes
  • 14Gomez Garcia-Penche
  • 12GrahamBooked at 75mins
  • 8WattSubstituted forJacksonat 7'minutesSubstituted forKilgallonat 27'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Henley
  • 4Kilgallon
  • 9Brown
  • 16Grimes
  • 32Conway
  • 33Raya
  • 35Jackson

Preston

  • 1Lindegaard
  • 15Woods
  • 5Clarke
  • 6Wright
  • 3Cunningham
  • 12GallagherBooked at 37mins
  • 4PearsonBooked at 57minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 63'minutes
  • 16Browne
  • 32ReachSubstituted forHuntingtonat 80'minutes
  • 14GarnerSubstituted forBeckfordat 86'minutes
  • 25Hugill

Substitutes

  • 2Vermijl
  • 10Beckford
  • 11Johnson
  • 13Doyle
  • 23Huntington
  • 37Robinson
  • 43Kirkland
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton
Attendance:
21,029

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home6
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Preston North End 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Preston North End 2.

Attempt saved. Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordi Gómez.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jermaine Beckford.

Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).

Thomas Spurr (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Bailey Wright (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers).

Attempt missed. Jermaine Beckford (Preston North End) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Gallagher.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Jermaine Beckford replaces Joe Garner.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Calum Woods.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Paul Huntington replaces Adam Reach.

Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordi Gómez (Blackburn Rovers).

Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordi Gómez (Blackburn Rovers).

Attempt saved. Chris Brown (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Elliott Bennett with a cross.

Foul by Adam Reach (Preston North End).

Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Calum Woods (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Garner.

Attempt saved. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Chris Brown replaces Hope Akpan.

Foul by Bailey Wright (Preston North End).

Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Thomas Spurr.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Daniel Johnson replaces Ben Pearson.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Elliott Ward.

Attempt missed. Joe Garner (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Pearson.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Tom Clarke.

Booking

Elliott Ward (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Ben Pearson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).

Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Joe Garner (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Calum Woods with a cross.

Attempt missed. Ben Pearson (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Reach.

Calum Woods (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordi Gómez (Blackburn Rovers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley392113563333076
2Middlesbrough38227951252673
3Brighton391915554371772
4Hull38209954233169
5Sheff Wed391714857362165
6Derby391713952371564
7Cardiff39161495142962
8Ipswich391611124644259
9Birmingham381511124237556
10Preston391414113836256
11QPR391215124946351
12Wolves391213144651-549
13Reading381212144343048
14Leeds381114133847-947
15Blackburn391113153838046
16Nottm Forest391113153439-546
17Brentford38137185159-846
18Huddersfield39129185254-245
19Bristol City391110184062-2243
20Rotherham39126214663-1742
21Fulham39914165965-641
22MK Dons39910203353-2037
23Charlton39811203670-3435
24Bolton39414213669-3326
