Northampton Town 2-2 Notts County

League Two leaders Northampton moved a step closer to promotion despite being held to a draw by Notts County.

The Cobblers made a positive start and Ricky Holmes volleyed home when the ball fell to him following a corner.

County soon levelled as Thierry Audel nodded into the net after Adam Smith saved Liam Noble's initial effort.

Jon Stead put them in front from the spot after being bundled over, but Holmes was fouled at the other end and converted the game's second penalty.

Northampton, now unbeaten in 18 league games, need only three more points to guarantee a place in League One next season.

Line-ups

Northampton

  • 1Smith
  • 2Moloney
  • 5Diamond
  • 18McDonald
  • 16Buchanan
  • 11Holmes
  • 21O'TooleBooked at 72mins
  • 23Rose
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forD'Athat 57'minutes
  • 9RichardsSubstituted forMarquisat 57'minutes
  • 19CollinsSubstituted forHoskinsat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 7D'Ath
  • 8Byrom
  • 14Hoskins
  • 22Prosser
  • 26Clarke
  • 27Marquis

Notts County

  • 13Loach
  • 29Atkinson
  • 35EdwardsBooked at 79mins
  • 6Hollis
  • 31Audel
  • 15ThompsonSubstituted forHewittat 45'minutes
  • 33Opoku AborahSubstituted forSnijdersat 87'minutes
  • 16NobleBooked at 83mins
  • 12Milsom
  • 24CampbellSubstituted forMcLeodat 56'minutes
  • 30Stead

Substitutes

  • 1Carroll
  • 2Amevor
  • 10Murray
  • 11Snijders
  • 17Sharpe
  • 18Hewitt
  • 39McLeod
Referee:
Ben Toner
Attendance:
6,428

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Northampton Town 2, Notts County 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Northampton Town 2, Notts County 2.

Foul by Zander Diamond (Northampton Town).

Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.

Attempt missed. John Marquis (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Genaro Snijders replaces Stanley Aborah because of an injury.

Foul by John Marquis (Northampton Town).

Michael Edwards (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Sam Hoskins replaces James Collins.

Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wesley Atkinson (Notts County).

Booking

Liam Noble (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Noble (Notts County).

Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stanley Aborah (Notts County).

Booking

Michael Edwards (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

John Marquis (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Edwards (Notts County).

Goal!

Goal! Northampton Town 2, Notts County 2. Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty Northampton Town. Ricky Holmes draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Michael Edwards (Notts County) after a foul in the penalty area.

Goal!

Goal! Northampton Town 1, Notts County 2. Jon Stead (Notts County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Booking

John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty conceded by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Notts County. Jon Stead draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Wesley Atkinson (Notts County).

Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Izale McLeod (Notts County).

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.

Foul by John Marquis (Northampton Town).

Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Zander Diamond.

Attempt saved. Izale McLeod (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by James Collins (Northampton Town).

Haydn Hollis (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Lawson D'Ath replaces Nicky Adams.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton40269573413287
2Oxford Utd402013769363373
3Bristol Rovers402251364402471
4Plymouth402181157372071
5Accrington402011964451971
6Portsmouth391715763352866
7Wycombe401710134236661
8Leyton Orient401612125452260
9Wimbledon391611125748959
10Exeter401611135654259
11Carlisle391415105856257
12Cambridge401511145452256
13Mansfield401411155048253
14Luton39158165252053
15Barnet40149175361-851
16Crawley40138194363-2047
17Hartlepool38136194156-1545
18Morecambe39127206169-843
19Yeovil391012173750-1342
20Notts County39119194968-1942
21Newport401011194057-1741
22Stevenage39911194664-1838
23York40611234475-3129
24Dag & Red38510233466-3225
View full League Two table

