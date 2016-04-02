Northampton Town 2-2 Notts County

Match ends, Northampton Town 2, Notts County 2.
League Two leaders Northampton moved a step closer to promotion despite being held to a draw by Notts County.
The Cobblers made a positive start and Ricky Holmes volleyed home when the ball fell to him following a corner.
County soon levelled as Thierry Audel nodded into the net after Adam Smith saved Liam Noble's initial effort.
Jon Stead put them in front from the spot after being bundled over, but Holmes was fouled at the other end and converted the game's second penalty.
Northampton, now unbeaten in 18 league games, need only three more points to guarantee a place in League One next season.
Line-ups
Northampton
- 1Smith
- 2Moloney
- 5Diamond
- 18McDonald
- 16Buchanan
- 11Holmes
- 21O'TooleBooked at 72mins
- 23Rose
- 10AdamsSubstituted forD'Athat 57'minutes
- 9RichardsSubstituted forMarquisat 57'minutes
- 19CollinsSubstituted forHoskinsat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Taylor
- 7D'Ath
- 8Byrom
- 14Hoskins
- 22Prosser
- 26Clarke
- 27Marquis
Notts County
- 13Loach
- 29Atkinson
- 35EdwardsBooked at 79mins
- 6Hollis
- 31Audel
- 15ThompsonSubstituted forHewittat 45'minutes
- 33Opoku AborahSubstituted forSnijdersat 87'minutes
- 16NobleBooked at 83mins
- 12Milsom
- 24CampbellSubstituted forMcLeodat 56'minutes
- 30Stead
Substitutes
- 1Carroll
- 2Amevor
- 10Murray
- 11Snijders
- 17Sharpe
- 18Hewitt
- 39McLeod
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 6,428
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 2, Notts County 2.
Foul by Zander Diamond (Northampton Town).
Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.
Attempt missed. John Marquis (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Genaro Snijders replaces Stanley Aborah because of an injury.
Foul by John Marquis (Northampton Town).
Michael Edwards (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Sam Hoskins replaces James Collins.
Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wesley Atkinson (Notts County).
Booking
Liam Noble (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Noble (Notts County).
Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stanley Aborah (Notts County).
Booking
Michael Edwards (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
John Marquis (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Edwards (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 2, Notts County 2. Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Northampton Town. Ricky Holmes draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Michael Edwards (Notts County) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 1, Notts County 2. Jon Stead (Notts County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Notts County. Jon Stead draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wesley Atkinson (Notts County).
Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Izale McLeod (Notts County).
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.
Foul by John Marquis (Northampton Town).
Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Zander Diamond.
Attempt saved. Izale McLeod (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by James Collins (Northampton Town).
Haydn Hollis (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Lawson D'Ath replaces Nicky Adams.