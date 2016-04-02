East Stirlingshire 0-0 Berwick Rangers

From the section

Scottish League Two bottom side East Stirlingshire held Berwick Rangers to a goalless stalemate at Ochilview Park.

Darren Lavery came close for the visitors either side of half-time, but had a header saved before firing a long-range effort wide.

Team-mate Jonathon Fairbairn's header sailed over the bar.

Shire struck back unsuccessfully with chances of their own through Michael McMullin and Kristopher Faulds.