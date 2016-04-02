Match ends, East Stirling 0, Berwick Rangers 0.
East Stirlingshire 0-0 Berwick Rangers
Scottish League Two bottom side East Stirlingshire held Berwick Rangers to a goalless stalemate at Ochilview Park.
Darren Lavery came close for the visitors either side of half-time, but had a header saved before firing a long-range effort wide.
Team-mate Jonathon Fairbairn's header sailed over the bar.
Shire struck back unsuccessfully with chances of their own through Michael McMullin and Kristopher Faulds.
Line-ups
East Stirlingshire
- 1Dolan
- 2GreeneBooked at 84mins
- 4FisherBooked at 45mins
- 5McMullin
- 3DonaldsonBooked at 86mins
- 7Kay
- 10McKenna
- 6FraserBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMcMillanat 53'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 11Orr
- 9RussellSubstituted forWrightat 73'minutes
- 8CairnieSubstituted forFauldsat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Faulds
- 14Wright
- 15Vidler
- 16Kinnaird
- 17Barnard
- 18White
- 19McMillan
Berwick
- 1Walker
- 2McNeilSubstituted forWilsonat 82'minutes
- 5McGregor
- 6Fairbairn
- 3Martin
- 7Graham
- 4BeveridgeSubstituted forCunninghamat 73'minutes
- 8StevensonSubstituted forWalkerat 60'minutes
- 9McKennaBooked at 66mins
- 11Lavery
- 10Henderson
Substitutes
- 12Walker
- 13Wilson
- 14Watt
- 15Cunningham
- 20Walters
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 304
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Stirling 0, Berwick Rangers 0.
Attempt saved. Kristopher Faulds (East Stirling) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Reece Donaldson (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Finn Graham (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Andrew Kay (East Stirling).
Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sandy Cunningham went off injured after Berwick Rangers had used all subs.
Booking
Reece Donaldson (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Reece Donaldson (East Stirling).
Sandy Cunningham (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Allan Walker (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Connor Greene (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Connor Greene (East Stirling).
Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael McMullin (East Stirling) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Jonathon Fairbairn.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Robert Wilson replaces Ewan McNeil.
Hand ball by Michael McMullin (East Stirling).
Attempt missed. David McKenna (East Stirling) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Andrew Kay (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Max Wright (East Stirling).
Allan Walker (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ewan McNeil (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Max Wright replaces Andrew Russell.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Sandy Cunningham replaces Graeme Beveridge.
Booking
Gavin McMillan (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gavin McMillan (East Stirling).
Allan Walker (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Ross Fisher.
Booking
Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Reece Donaldson (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Kristopher Faulds (East Stirling) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Michael McMullin (East Stirling) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Ewan McNeil.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Blair Henderson.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Kristopher Faulds replaces Jordan Cairnie.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Allan Walker replaces Dylan Stevenson.