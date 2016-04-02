League Two
Wycombe1Wimbledon2

Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 AFC Wimbledon

Lyle Taylor
Lyle Taylor's brace helps to push AFC Wimbledon towards the play-off places

Lyle Taylor's brace helped AFC Wimbledon to a win over fellow League Two play-off hopefuls Wycombe.

Taylor opened the scoring with a right-footed effort from eight yards out, as the Dons quickly took control.

The Chairboys drew level when Michael Harriman rifled an effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Taylor netted a deserved winner from the penalty spot after Aaron Pierre's foul on Rhys Murphy, tucking his effort into the bottom-left corner.

Defeat leaves Wycombe seventh, following a run of just one win in five matches.

Wimbledon move up to ninth place and are now just two points behind the Chairboys.

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told BBC Radio London:

"I thought we were by far the better team. They've had one shot on goal, through legs, that's gone in, their only real shot, and we had seven, eight clear-cut (chances), we've hit the bar twice.

"It should have been more comfortable, but in the end we've seen our jobs out really well and we've done enough to win the game.

"We went brave, we played with three up - we worked on it during the week, the boys executed it brilliantly and those three were a handful for anyone.

"I think the ref gave them some helping hands; kept giving them as many free-kicks as they could handle, but we defended them."

Line-ups

Wycombe

  • 1Allsop
  • 22McCarthy
  • 5Stewart
  • 6Pierre
  • 3JacobsonSubstituted forJombatiat 82'minutes
  • 19HarrimanBooked at 90mins
  • 10Bloomfield
  • 4McGinn
  • 26Sellars
  • 9HayesSubstituted forSellersat 77'minutes
  • 7ThompsonSubstituted forLiburdat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Jombati
  • 12Liburd
  • 15Sellers
  • 17Kretzschmar
  • 23Ugwu
  • 25Siegrist

Wimbledon

  • 29Roos
  • 2Fuller
  • 6Robinson
  • 32Charles
  • 12MeadesBooked at 90mins
  • 7FrancombBooked at 90mins
  • 4BulmanBooked at 72mins
  • 8Reeves
  • 39MurphySubstituted forRiggat 87'minutes
  • 9Elliott
  • 33TaylorSubstituted forAzeezat 78'minutesBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 3Kennedy
  • 10Akinfenwa
  • 11Rigg
  • 14Azeez
  • 17Barcham
  • 20Sweeney
Referee:
Brendan Malone
Attendance:
4,560

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home4
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, AFC Wimbledon 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, AFC Wimbledon 2.

Attempt saved. Jerell Sellars (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt missed. George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stephen McGinn (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt missed. Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Jake Reeves.

Stephen McGinn (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon).

Booking

Michael Harriman (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Michael Harriman (Wycombe Wanderers).

Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Sean Rigg replaces Rhys Murphy.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Rowan Liburd replaces Garry Thompson.

Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon).

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Sido Jombati replaces Joe Jacobson.

Booking

Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.

Stephen McGinn (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rhys Murphy (AFC Wimbledon).

Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adebayo Azeez replaces Lyle Taylor.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Ryan Sellers replaces Paul Hayes.

Delay in match Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers) because of an injury.

Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).

Booking

Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).

Delay in match Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Rhys Murphy (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Joe Jacobson.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton40269573413287
2Oxford Utd402013769363373
3Bristol Rovers402251364402471
4Plymouth402181157372071
5Accrington402011964451971
6Portsmouth391715763352866
7Wycombe401710134236661
8Leyton Orient401612125452260
9Wimbledon391611125748959
10Exeter401611135654259
11Carlisle391415105856257
12Cambridge401511145452256
13Mansfield401411155048253
14Luton39158165252053
15Barnet40149175361-851
16Crawley40138194363-2047
17Hartlepool38136194156-1545
18Morecambe39127206169-843
19Yeovil391012173750-1342
20Notts County39119194968-1942
21Newport401011194057-1741
22Stevenage39911194664-1838
23York40611234475-3129
24Dag & Red38510233466-3225
View full League Two table

