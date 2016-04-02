Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 AFC Wimbledon

Lyle Taylor's brace helps to push AFC Wimbledon towards the play-off places

Lyle Taylor's brace helped AFC Wimbledon to a win over fellow League Two play-off hopefuls Wycombe.

Taylor opened the scoring with a right-footed effort from eight yards out, as the Dons quickly took control.

The Chairboys drew level when Michael Harriman rifled an effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Taylor netted a deserved winner from the penalty spot after Aaron Pierre's foul on Rhys Murphy, tucking his effort into the bottom-left corner.

Defeat leaves Wycombe seventh, following a run of just one win in five matches.

Wimbledon move up to ninth place and are now just two points behind the Chairboys.

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told BBC Radio London:

"I thought we were by far the better team. They've had one shot on goal, through legs, that's gone in, their only real shot, and we had seven, eight clear-cut (chances), we've hit the bar twice.

"It should have been more comfortable, but in the end we've seen our jobs out really well and we've done enough to win the game.

"We went brave, we played with three up - we worked on it during the week, the boys executed it brilliantly and those three were a handful for anyone.

"I think the ref gave them some helping hands; kept giving them as many free-kicks as they could handle, but we defended them."