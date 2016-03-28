Last updated on .From the section Football

Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths believes he is now better equipped to lead Scotland's attack. (Daily Mail) external-link

Griffiths is confident he can replicate his prolific form at club level with the national side, as he awaits his first international goal. (Scotsman) external-link

Coach Gordon Strachan would not be afraid to hand senior international debuts to youngsters Oliver Burke, John McGinn and Kieran Tierney in Tuesday's home match against Denmark. (Sun) external-link

And Tierney is expected to make his Scotland bow against the Danes. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

Teenager Tierney has been a regular for Celtic this season

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper hopes to take inspiration from Elland Road greats that represented Scotland as he prepare for a possible debut for the national team on Tuesday. (Sun) external-link

Erik Sviatchenko will provide Denmark with the lowdown on Scotland ahead of the match at Hampden, with six of the Celtic defender's club-mates in the hosts' squad. (Herald) external-link

Sam Nicholson insists Scotland's Under-21 side will go into Tuesday's must-win European Championship qualifier against Northern Ireland with confidence, despite losing to France last week. (The National) external-link

Rangers winger Harry Forrester wants to stay at Ibrox after impressing during the first few months of his short-term deal until the end of the season. (Daily Record) external-link

Forrester has scored four goals in his last six games

Ibrox manager Mark Warburton admits he is well aware of the need to strengthen his Rangers team if they are promoted to the Scottish Premiership. (Herald) external-link

Ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes his former club will beat Rangers in the upcoming Scottish Cup semi-final and feels nothing can prepare Warburton for his first derby encounter against Ronny Deila's team. (Daily Record)