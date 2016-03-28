Last updated on .From the section Football

Marcus Rashford (right) has scored five goals in eight games since making his debut for Manchester United in February

Manchester United's tradition of bringing through youth players from the academy is a "massive part" of the club's history, says Ryan Giggs.

Dutchman Louis van Gaal has given 14 academy players their debuts in United's first team since taking charge as manager in the summer of 2014.

In that time, Van Gaal has spent around £250m external-link on new signings at Old Trafford.

"I think it will always be part of the club's philosophy," said assistant manager Giggs, 42.

The 14 players to be given first-team debuts by Louis van Gaal Jesse Lingard, Tyler Blackett, Saidy Janko, Andreas Pereira, Reece James, Paddy McNair, Tom Thorpe, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Donald Love, Joe Riley, Marcus Rashford, Regan Poole, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, James Weir

Jesse Lingard, 23, was the first to be given his debut in Van Gaal's first competitive game in August 2014 and the Englishman has gone on to become a regular in the team, while 18-year-old Marcus Rashford recently scored the winner in the derby game against Manchester City.

Welshman Giggs played nearly 1,000 games for United in a 24-year playing career with the Old Trafford club, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns and four FA Cups.

He played alongside the fabled 'Class of 92', which included other youth products Gary and Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and David Beckham.

"It's part of the history, it's what sets us apart from other teams," Giggs told the club's website. external-link

"Yes, we can bring world-class players in from around the world but we want one of our own to be performing on that Old Trafford pitch, whether it's a centre-forward, a winger or a defender.

"We need players to come through the ranks. That's a massive part of the United history."