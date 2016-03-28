Last updated on .From the section Football

Matt Loaring's goal against East Grinstead Town was his 10th of the season

Guernsey FC ended their Easter campaign with a 2-1 loss at East Grinstead Town - their seventh successive away defeat.

Matt Loaring gave Guernsey the lead after 14 minutes, finishing well from Dominic Heaume's pass.

But Jake McIntyre tapped in after a short corner routine four minutes before half time while Alex le Prevost had to clear off his own goal line for Guernsey FC soon after.

Ryan-Zico Black's 63rd-minute own goal sealed the Green Lions' fate.

Loaring had a great chance to rescue a point in the third minute of stoppage time, but put his shot just wide of the post.

The emergence of 16-year-old Robbie Legg has been one of the few positives in Guernsey's recent poor run

The loss was eighth in 10 games, but came after a 3-1 win at home to Chatham Town on Easter Saturday.

16-year-old Robbie Legg got his first home goal for Guernsey while Dave Rihoy was also on target along with an own goal.

The loss leaves Guernsey, who are in 13th place in Isthmian League Division One South, 11 points off the play-off places with five games to go.